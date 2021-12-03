Menu
HAIM Revamp Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song”: Watch

Name-dropping their fellow Jewish celebrities

HAIM, photo via Instagram
December 3, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

    We’re not here to pick favorites, but very few holiday songs have stood the test of time as well as Adam Sandler’s unforgettable classic “The Chanukah Song,” in which the canonically Jewish actor rattles off a few of his celebrity friends who also celebrate the Festival of Lights. But considering that song is 27 years old now, it’s time to update the name-drops: Cue canonically Jewish indie rock band HAIM, who revamped the Sandman’s tune as part of their annual “Haimukkah” festivities.

    Sandler debuted “The Chanukah Song” on this day in 1994 for an appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update. HAIM’s version respectfully swaps out Sandler’s pals in favor of the sister trio’s friends in music and beyond. “Maya Rudolph lights the menorah /So does Japanese Breakfast, and the Dessners do the hora,” they sing in harmony, nodding to indie rocker Michelle Zauner and twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National.

    HAIM go on to shoutout Hollywood sisters Rashida and Kidada Jones, as well as father-son comedy icons Eugene and Dan Levy. Did you know that Timothée Chalamet and Doja Cat are both half Jewish, too? Now you do! As a bonus, at the end of the very catchy remake, HAIM hint that they might have some live shows up their sleeves for 2022. Fry up your latkes and listen to the 2021 “The Chanukah Song” below (and Happy Hanukkah to those celebrating!).

    Alana Haim appears in Paul Thomas Anderson’s recent coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza. Last year, HAIM rang in Hanukkah by reworking The Waitresses’ 1981 hit “Christmas Wrapping” into a Semitic bop. The trio’s last album was 2020’s Women in Music Pt. III

