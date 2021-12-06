Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala Headline Hangout Music Festival 2022

Hangout Music Festival has announced its 2022 festival lineup. The event returns to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the first time since 2019, taking over the beach May 20th through the 22nd with headliners Post Malone, Halsey, and Tame Impala.

The 2020 and 2021 events were postponed due to COVID-19, but with vaccines widely available, and many competitor festivals already back, Hangout will wait no longer. The oceanside fest will include additional performances Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Jack Harlow, Maren Morris, beabadoobee, and Leon Bridges.

Other confirmed acts include Zedd, Lil Yachty, Louis the Child, Sublime with Rome, T-Pain, Flo Milli, Remi Wolf, KennyHoopla, Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), Briston Maroney, Joy Oladokun, Tyla Yaweh, Koffee, The Head and the Heart, Kane Brown, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

Three-day tickets range from $339 during the early bird sale to the $1,839 Super VIP option. Presale is ongoing through the event website.