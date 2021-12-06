Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala Headline Hangout Music Festival 2022

Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Fall Out Boy among other confirmed acts

hangout music festival 2022 post malone halsey tame impala gulf shores alabama tickets
Post Malone (photo by Jen Vesp), Halsey (photo via YouTube), and Tame Impala (photo by Ben Kaye)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 6, 2021 | 12:27pm ET

    Hangout Music Festival has announced its 2022 festival lineup. The event returns to Gulf Shores, Alabama for the first time since 2019, taking over the beach May 20th through the 22nd with headliners Post Malone, Halsey, and Tame Impala.

    The 2020 and 2021 events were postponed due to COVID-19, but with vaccines widely available, and many competitor festivals already back, Hangout will wait no longer. The oceanside fest will include additional performances Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Jack Harlow, Maren Morris, beabadoobee, and Leon Bridges.

    Other confirmed acts include Zedd, Lil Yachty, Louis the Child, Sublime with Rome, T-Pain, Flo Milli, Remi Wolf, KennyHoopla, Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), Briston Maroney, Joy Oladokun, Tyla Yaweh, Koffee, The Head and the Heart, Kane Brown, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Three-day tickets range from $339 during the early bird sale to the $1,839 Super VIP option. Presale is ongoing through the event website.

    hangout music festival 2021 post malone halsey tame impala

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

netflix is a joke standup festival dave chappelle lineup

Netflix Is a Joke Fest Featuring Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Larry David Debuting in Spring 2022

December 6, 2021

Arctic Monkeys Nine Inch Nails

Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails to Headline Inaugural Primavera Sound LA

December 6, 2021

this ain't no picnic festival the strokes lcd soundsystem le tigre reunion

The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Le Tigre Reunion Headline New Festival This Ain't No Picnic

December 3, 2021

Jack White Mad Cool Festival

Mad Cool Festival Completes Bonkers 2022 Lineup with Addition of Jack White

December 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Malone, Halsey, Tame Impala Headline Hangout Music Festival 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale