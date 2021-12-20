The trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming 20th anniversary Harry Potter special Return to Hogwarts is here.

Reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint with Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus, the retrospective promises to “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”

Also participating in the reunion special are cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling does not appear to have been involved with the making of the special; the author’s derogatory statements about the trans community have drawn the ire of many Harry Potter cast members.

Premiering on HBO Max on January 1st, 2022, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will then air on TBS and Cartoon Network in Spring 2022 ahead of the latest Harry Potter spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

For Harry Potter fans who just can’t get enough of the franchise, a quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses recently premiered on TBS and Cartoon Network.

