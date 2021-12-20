Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Return to Hogwarts in Trailer for Harry Potter Reunion Special: Watch

The 20th anniversary special premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max

Harry Potter reunion special
Harry Potter reunion special, photo via HBO Max
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 20, 2021 | 11:08am ET

    The trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming 20th anniversary Harry Potter special Return to Hogwarts is here.

    Reuniting Daniel RadcliffeEmma Watson, and Rupert Grint with Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus, the retrospective promises to “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”

    Also participating in the reunion special are cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling does not appear to have been involved with the making of the special; the author’s derogatory statements about the trans community have drawn the ire of many Harry Potter cast members.

    Premiering on HBO Max on January 1st, 2022, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will then air on TBS and Cartoon Network in Spring 2022 ahead of the latest Harry Potter spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

    For Harry Potter fans who just can’t get enough of the franchise, a quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses recently premiered on TBS and Cartoon Network.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Bjork The Northman

Björk Plays The Slav Witch in First Trailer for Robert Eggers' The Northman: Watch

December 20, 2021

Spider Man No Way Home Review

Spider-Man: No Way Home Makes History with Second-Biggest Box Office Opening of All Time [UPDATED]

December 19, 2021

tom holland and zendaya say sex scenes are not appropriate for spider-man franchise

Tom Holland Says Sex Scenes Aren't "Appropriate for the Spider-Man Franchise"

December 18, 2021

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

Robert Pattinson's Batman Was Inspired by Kurt Cobain

December 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Return to Hogwarts in Trailer for Harry Potter Reunion Special: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale