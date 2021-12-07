Helado Negro Announces 2022 World Tour

Roberto Lange has mapped out an extensive world tour in support of Far In, his latest album as Helado Negro. The Brooklyn-via-Florida musician will kick off his 25-plus-date trek in February 2022, taking him through the US, Mexico, and Europe.

Helado Negro’s tour includes appearances at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival, as well as the musician’s biggest headlining show yet at Brooklyn Steel. As a preview, Lange has shared a special live video of the Far In track “There Must Be a Song Like You.” Additionally, he’s announced Kite Symphony, a multidisciplinary exhibition which opens at Ballroom Marfa in Marfa, Texas on January 22nd. The exhibition features a newly commissioned film, outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, as well as a special Helado Negro performance (appropriately scheduled for Earth Day).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th; presale begins tomorrow via Ticketmaster with the code BELLS. See the tour schedule and watch the live video for “There Must Be a Song Like You” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Far In marked Helado Negro’s debut on seminal indie label 4AD, for whom Lange also contributed to a 40th anniversary compilation back in March. In April 2020, he followed up his breakthrough album This Is How You Smile with the single “I Fell In Love.”

Helado Negro 2022 Tour Dates:

02/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum

02/19 – Tlaltizapán, MX @ Bahidora Festival

04/22 – Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/28 – Durham, NC @ MotorCo

04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Old Church

05/15 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

05/18 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House

05/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza

05/21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

05/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Main Room

05/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/31 – London, UK @ Earth

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Now Wave

06/02 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

06/10 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

Advertisement