Helado Negro Announces 2022 World Tour

The musician has also announced a multidisciplinary art exhibition in Texas

Helado Negro, photo by Nathan Bajar
December 7, 2021 | 12:35pm ET

    Roberto Lange has mapped out an extensive world tour in support of Far In, his latest album as Helado Negro. The Brooklyn-via-Florida musician will kick off his 25-plus-date trek in February 2022, taking him through the US, Mexico, and Europe.

    Helado Negro’s tour includes appearances at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival, as well as the musician’s biggest headlining show yet at Brooklyn Steel. As a preview, Lange has shared a special live video of the Far In track “There Must Be a Song Like You.” Additionally, he’s announced Kite Symphony, a multidisciplinary exhibition which opens at Ballroom Marfa in Marfa, Texas on January 22nd. The exhibition features a newly commissioned film, outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, as well as a special Helado Negro performance (appropriately scheduled for Earth Day).

    Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th; presale begins tomorrow via Ticketmaster with the code BELLS. See the tour schedule and watch the live video for “There Must Be a Song Like You” below.

    Related Video

    Far In marked Helado Negro’s debut on seminal indie label 4AD, for whom Lange also contributed to a 40th anniversary compilation back in March. In April 2020, he followed up his breakthrough album This Is How You Smile with the single “I Fell In Love.”

    Helado Negro 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum
    02/19 – Tlaltizapán, MX @ Bahidora Festival
    04/22 – Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa
    04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    04/28 – Durham, NC @ MotorCo
    04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
    05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    05/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    05/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    05/13 – Portland, OR @ Old Church
    05/15 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
    05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
    05/18 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
    05/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
    05/21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
    05/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Main Room
    05/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    05/31 – London, UK @ Earth
    06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Now Wave
    06/02 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
    06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    06/10 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
    06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

