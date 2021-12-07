Helado Negro Announces 2022 World Tour

Roberto Lange has mapped out an extensive world tour in support of Far In, his latest album as Helado Negro. The Brooklyn-via-Florida musician will kick off his 25-plus-date trek in February 2022, taking him through the US, Mexico, and Europe.
Helado Negro’s tour includes appearances at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival, as well as the musician’s biggest headlining show yet at Brooklyn Steel. As a preview, Lange has shared a special live video of the Far In track “There Must Be a Song Like You.” Additionally, he’s announced Kite Symphony, a multidisciplinary exhibition which opens at Ballroom Marfa in Marfa, Texas on January 22nd. The exhibition features a newly commissioned film, outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, as well as a special Helado Negro performance (appropriately scheduled for Earth Day).
Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10th; presale begins tomorrow via Ticketmaster with the code BELLS. See the tour schedule and watch the live video for “There Must Be a Song Like You” below.
Far In marked Helado Negro’s debut on seminal indie label 4AD, for whom Lange also contributed to a 40th anniversary compilation back in March. In April 2020, he followed up his breakthrough album This Is How You Smile with the single “I Fell In Love.”
Helado Negro 2022 Tour Dates:
02/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum
02/19 – Tlaltizapán, MX @ Bahidora Festival
04/22 – Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa
04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/28 – Durham, NC @ MotorCo
04/29 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/13 – Portland, OR @ Old Church
05/15 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
05/18 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House
05/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
05/21 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
05/24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Main Room
05/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/31 – London, UK @ Earth
06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Now Wave
06/02 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06/10 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival