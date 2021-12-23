Home Alone Actor Devin Ratray Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

Devin Ratray, the actor best known for playing Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, has been charged with felony domestic assault.

The 44-year-old actor turned himself into Oklahoma City police on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, a felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault and battery, according to TMZ. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.

A woman identified as Ratray’s girlfriend filed a police report on December 10th, following an altercation the evening before. According to the affidavit, Ratray was intoxicated when he became angry with the woman after she gave away an autograph photo of him without charging for it. The woman alleges that Ratray got physical once they returned to their Oklahoma city hotel room.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” the affidavit reads. “This is how you die,” Ratray allegedly told the woman, and proceeded to punch her in the face.

According to police, the woman had several visible bruises, including marks under both of her eyes, marks above the left side of her upper lip, and a sore right arm.

A representative for Ratray told TMZ that the couple had gotten into a “bad argument,” but he was not physical with her. Consequence has reached out to Ratray’s representative for additional comment.

Advertisement

Ratray recently reprised his character Buzz McCallister in the Disney+ film, Home Sweet Home Alone.