Hot Chip Announce 2022 North American Tour

UK synthpop icons Hot Chip have announced a 2022 North American tour.
The quintet last crossed the Atlantic in 2019 in support of their most recent album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy. This time they’re taking the long way around, flying over nearly the whole continent to kick things off in Ventura, California on April 15th. They’ll run through the southwest and into Mexico, before resetting in the northeast for shows in Boston, Brooklyn, and Pittsburgh. The trek wraps up May 14th in Chicago, Illinois.
Pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th, and you can use code BELLS to get early access via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10th, and you can book your seat here. Check out the full schedule below.
Last year, Hot Chip participated in the compilation album Late Night Tales: Hot Chip, recruited Jarvis Cocker for the new song “Straight to the Morning,” and remixed Django Django’s “Glowing in the Dark.”
Hot Chip 2022 North American Tour
04/15 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/29 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
05/02 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/03 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
05/07 — Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP
05/09 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner
05/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
