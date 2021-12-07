Hot Chip Announce 2022 North American Tour

Menu
Hot Chip, photo by Ronald Dick
December 7, 2021 | 2:15pm ET

    UK synthpop icons Hot Chip have announced a 2022 North American tour.

    The quintet last crossed the Atlantic in 2019 in support of their most recent album, A Bath Full of EcstasyThis time they’re taking the long way around, flying over nearly the whole continent to kick things off in Ventura, California on April 15th. They’ll run through the southwest and into Mexico, before resetting in the northeast for shows in Boston, Brooklyn, and Pittsburgh. The trek wraps up May 14th in Chicago, Illinois.

    Pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th, and you can use code BELLS to get early access via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10th, and you can book your seat here. Check out the full schedule below.

    Last year, Hot Chip participated in the compilation album Late Night Tales: Hot Chiprecruited Jarvis Cocker for the new song “Straight to the Morning,” and remixed Django Django’s “Glowing in the Dark.”

    Hot Chip 2022 North American Tour
    04/15 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
    04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    04/29 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    04/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
    05/02 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/03 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    05/07 — Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP
    05/09 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    05/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner
    05/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

