Hot Chip Announce 2022 North American Tour

UK synthpop icons Hot Chip have announced a 2022 North American tour.

The quintet last crossed the Atlantic in 2019 in support of their most recent album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy. This time they’re taking the long way around, flying over nearly the whole continent to kick things off in Ventura, California on April 15th. They’ll run through the southwest and into Mexico, before resetting in the northeast for shows in Boston, Brooklyn, and Pittsburgh. The trek wraps up May 14th in Chicago, Illinois.

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 8th, and you can use code BELLS to get early access via Ticketmaster. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 10th, and you can book your seat here. Check out the full schedule below.

Last year, Hot Chip participated in the compilation album Late Night Tales: Hot Chip, recruited Jarvis Cocker for the new song “Straight to the Morning,” and remixed Django Django’s “Glowing in the Dark.”

Hot Chip 2022 North American Tour

04/15 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

04/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/29 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

05/02 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/03 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/07 — Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP

05/09 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner

05/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/14 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

Hi all, touring the US and Mexico has always been really fun for us. So we're really happy to tell you that we are returning to the US & Mexico to tour in April/May 2022. Register through https://t.co/0VONGnlGHV to access presale. Presale starts 8th Dec, general sale 10th Dec pic.twitter.com/jo4B1PtfDm — Hot Chip (@Hot_Chip) December 7, 2021

