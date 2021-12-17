Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Hilary Duff is Looking for Love in First How I Met Your Father Trailer: Watch

The gender-flipped spinoff to How I Met Your Mother also stars Kim Cattrall

how i met your father trailer hulu hilary duff watch
How I Met Your Father (Hulu)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 16, 2021 | 10:18pm ET

    Hulu has released the first look at its How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father.

    Starring Hilary Duff, the sitcom follows a millennial woman who’s single and ready to mingle in New York City alongside her group of best friends, all while her future self narrates the story to her future kids about how she met their dad. Sound familiar? The gender-flipped version of How I Met Your Mother also stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Kim Cattrall as the narrator.

    “It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with,” Cattrall narrates via voiceover in the clip, all while her younger self laments to her pals that she’s been on 86 Tinder dates in the last year alone.

    Related Video

    The 10-episode season, in which Duff is also credited as a producer, is set to premiere on January 18th on Hulu. Watch the full trailer below.

    Advertisement

    The series arrives in the wake of the previously announced Lizzie McGuire reboot being scrapped by Disney+ a year ago over creative differences in transforming Duff’s beloved character into a single, twenty-something girl living her best life in New York City. So…kind of like the logline of How I Met Your Father?

    A huge part of the issue, according to the actress, was the network “limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

fka twigs the weeknd tears in the club single stream

FKA twigs and The Weeknd Drop Collaborative Single "Tears in the Club": Stream

December 16, 2021

leonard hub hubbard the roots bassist dead

R.I.P. Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, Longtime Bassist of The Roots Dead at 62

December 16, 2021

Astroworld Fest cause of deaths

All Ten Astroworld Victims Died of Compression Asphyxia, Says Medical Examiner

December 16, 2021

The Righteous Gemstones season two trailer eric andre hbo watch

Eric Andre Is a Megachurch Pastor in New Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 2: Watch

December 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hilary Duff is Looking for Love in First How I Met Your Father Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale