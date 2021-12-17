Hilary Duff is Looking for Love in First How I Met Your Father Trailer: Watch

Hulu has released the first look at its How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father.

Starring Hilary Duff, the sitcom follows a millennial woman who’s single and ready to mingle in New York City alongside her group of best friends, all while her future self narrates the story to her future kids about how she met their dad. Sound familiar? The gender-flipped version of How I Met Your Mother also stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Kim Cattrall as the narrator.

“It was hard to live in the moment in 2022. There was always someplace else you could be, someone else you could be with,” Cattrall narrates via voiceover in the clip, all while her younger self laments to her pals that she’s been on 86 Tinder dates in the last year alone.

The 10-episode season, in which Duff is also credited as a producer, is set to premiere on January 18th on Hulu. Watch the full trailer below.

The series arrives in the wake of the previously announced Lizzie McGuire reboot being scrapped by Disney+ a year ago over creative differences in transforming Duff’s beloved character into a single, twenty-something girl living her best life in New York City. So…kind of like the logline of How I Met Your Father?

A huge part of the issue, according to the actress, was the network “limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”