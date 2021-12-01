Iron Maiden Announce 2022 North American Tour

Iron Maiden have announced a new 2022 “Legacy of the Beast” North American tour and also added a handful of European shows. Trivium and Within Temptation will support dates in the US and Canada.

The legendary metal band was forced to halt their career-spanning “Legacy of the Beast” trek last year due the pandemic. As consolation, Iron Maiden instead offered up a live album recorded in Mexico City during the initial run in September 2019.

The metal legends will finally re-commence the tour in 2022, adding 30 shows to their previously announced European run, including a brand-new North American route and a handful of additional European dates.

Tickets go on sale December 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through December 5th, with a pre-sale following on December 7th.

The North American leg of the 2022 tour will kick off on September 7th in Mexico City, reprising the location of the aforementioned live album concert. From there, Iron Maiden will travel to the US and hit the road with Trivium beginning September 11th in El Paso, Texas. Trivium will remain on the outing through September 30th in Spokane, Washington.

Within Temptation will take over support duties for dates beginning October 3rd in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, running through October 27th in Tampa, Florida — the final date of Iron Maiden’s North American leg.

Prior to that run, Maiden will make their way across Europe for previously rescheduled “Legacy of the Beast” concerts. An additional six dates have been added in Croatia (May 22nd), Serbia (May 24th), Romania (May 26th), Ukraine (May 29th), Bulgaria (July 13th), and Greece (July 16th).

See the full list of Iron Maiden’s 2022 “Legacy of the Beast” tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Iron Maiden kept busy during the pandemic, recently releasing their excellent 17th album, Senjutsu.

Maiden fans can also catch frontman Bruce Dickinson on his extensive 2022 North American spoken-word tour. The trek encompasses 44 dates running from January through late March.

Iron Maiden 2022 “Legacy of the Beast” Tour Dates:

05/22 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Arena Zagreb #

05/24 – Belgrade, Serbia @ Stark Arena #

05/26 – Bucharest, Romania @ Romexpo Open Air #

05/29 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ VDNG #

06/04 – Finland Hyvinkää Rockfest

06/11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

06/13 – Belfast, N. Ireland @ Ormeau Park Belsonic Festival

06/16 – Desse, Belgium @ Graspop

06/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

06/20 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium

06/23 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons Of Rock

06/26 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

06/27 – Arnhem, Netherlands @ Gelredome

06/30 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

07/02 – Cologne, Germany @ Rhein–Energie–Stadium

07/04 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

07/07 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park

07/09 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

07/10 – Wiener, Austria @ Neustadt Stadium Open–Air

07/13 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena Armeec #

07/16 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium #

07/20 – Bremen, Germany @ Bürgerweide

07/22 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi Stadium

07/24 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

07/26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Olympic Stadium

07/31 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio Nacional

09/07 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

09/11 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

09/17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

09/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

09/21 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

09/25 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

09/27 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

09/30 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

10/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

10/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

10/11 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Scotiabank Centre *

10/12 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ FirstOntario Centre *

10/15 – Ottawa, ON, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre *

10/17 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center *

10/19 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

10/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

10/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum *

10/27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

# = newly added European tour date

^ = w/ Trivium

* = w/ Within Temptation