Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain on 2021 Metal Album of the Year Senjutsu: “We’re a Very Motivated Band”

Our 2021 Annual Report continues with an interview with drummer Nicko McBrain of the legendary Iron Maiden, whose Senjutsu album tops our list of the Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021. As the year winds down, stay tuned for more awards, lists, and articles about the best music, film, and TV of 2021. You can find it all in one place here.

Iron Maiden were the highest-profile metal band to drop an album in 2021, and the hype was enormous. With extra time to plan the LP’s rollout due to the pandemic, the legendary British band cooked up the enticing “Belshazzar’s Feast” teaser before unveiling the epic music video for “The Writing on the Wall.” Soon after, Iron Maiden announced their unveiled their 17th studio effort, Senjutsu, and Samurai Eddie became the face of heavy metal in 2021.

The album lived up to the high expectations set by the lead single, and earlier this week, Senjutsu landed in the No. 1 spot on our Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021 list.

Advertisement

We recently caught up with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain to discuss the making of the LP, the effects of the pandemic on the band’s operations, and what lies ahead as Maiden head back out on their 2022 “Legacy of the Beast” tour (tickets available here).

Check out the Q&A below.