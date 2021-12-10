Jack White Announces Huge 2022 Tour

In 2022, Jack White will hit the road for the first time in four years for a massive tour in support of his upcoming albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

“The Supply Chain Issues Tour” consists of 57 shows taking place in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe between April and August 2022.

In the US specifically, White will kick off the jaunt with a pair of shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. He’ll also play multiple nights in Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Other cities on the itinerary include Chicago, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Austin, Baltimore, and St. Louis.

Advertisement

Related Video

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A second pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 16th and can be accessed by saving White’s new single, “Taking Me Back.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, December 17th via Ticketmaster.

White is also set to headline the High Water Festival in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain.

Marking White’s first new solo records in four years, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be released on April 8th and July 22nd, respectively.

Advertisement

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

04/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

04/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

04/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

06/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center

06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena

08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre