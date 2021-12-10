Menu
Jack White Announces Huge 2022 Tour

The 57-date outing comes in support of White's pair of upcoming albums

Jack White 2022 tour
Jack White, photo by David James Swanson
December 10, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    In 2022, Jack White will hit the road for the first time in four years for a massive tour in support of his upcoming albumsFear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

    “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” consists of 57 shows taking place in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe between April and August 2022.

    In the US specifically, White will kick off the jaunt with a pair of shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. He’ll also play multiple nights in Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Other cities on the itinerary include Chicago, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Austin, Baltimore, and St. Louis.

    Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A second pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 16th and can be accessed by saving White’s new single, “Taking Me Back.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, December 17th via Ticketmaster.

    White is also set to headline the High Water Festival in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain.

    Marking White’s first new solo records in four years, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be released on April 8th and July 22nd, respectively.

    Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    04/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
    04/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
    04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    04/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    04/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    04/23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
    04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
    05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
    05/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
    05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    06/03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
    06/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    06/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
    06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    06/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
    06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
    07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
    07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
    07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
    07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
    08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
    08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
    08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

