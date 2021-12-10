Jack White Announces Huge 2022 Tour

In 2022, Jack White will hit the road for the first time in four years for a massive tour in support of his upcoming albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.
“The Supply Chain Issues Tour” consists of 57 shows taking place in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe between April and August 2022.
In the US specifically, White will kick off the jaunt with a pair of shows at the Masonic Temple Theatre in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. He’ll also play multiple nights in Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles. Other cities on the itinerary include Chicago, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Austin, Baltimore, and St. Louis.
Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time. A second pre-sale is set for Thursday, December 16th and can be accessed by saving White’s new single, “Taking Me Back.” Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday, December 17th via Ticketmaster.
White is also set to headline the High Water Festival in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain.
Marking White’s first new solo records in four years, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be released on April 8th and July 22nd, respectively.
Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
04/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
04/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
06/03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
06/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center
06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena
08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre