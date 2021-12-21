Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Musical Closed on Broadway, Citing Omicron Variant

Jagged Little Pill, the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s transcendent album of the same name, has closed on Broadway. The show had been put on pause starting Saturday (December 18th) due to “a limited number of positive COVID test results.”

In a statement shared on social media, producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David, and Eva Price revealed Jagged Little Pill would not be reopening, citing the surging Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus:

“The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and, due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company, need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill. In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors.”

Officially opening in December 2019, the musical’s run was especially impacted by the COVID era. Broadway shut down on March 12th, 2020, and didn’t officially reopen until September 14th of this year. However, Jagged Little Pill isn’t entirely out of production. It launched in Australia earlier this month, and the producers teased plans for subsequent productions.

The show opened to rave reviews and received 15 (!) Tony Award nominations. It netted a win for Best Book of a Musical, while Lauren Patten took home Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. The cast album also picked up a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

As for Morissette, ABC is developing a sitcom titled Relatable loosely based on her family life, for which she will pen original music and serve as an executive producer. Her summer 2022 European concert dates are far enough out that they haven’t been canceled as of yet. Tickets are available here.

See the full statement below.