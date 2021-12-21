Jamie Spears Asks Britney to Pay Legal Fees He Incurred Keeping Her from Her Own Money

Jamie Spears, who unsuccessfully fought to keep Britney Spears separated from her own money under his conservatorship, is now asking his daughter to pay his legal fees. The 27-page petition obtained by Variety reads like a blackmail note.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” it says with the air of someone twirling a mustache. You know that nice freedom you’re looking forward to? Sure would be a shame if someone slowed it down.

Spears’ attorney Matthew Rosengart called the request an “abomination.” “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” he said in a statement. “The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship lasted from 2008 until a judge terminated it last month. The pop star called the arrangement “abusive,” claiming that that she was put on Lithium against her will while not being allowed to remove her IUD. “The people who did that to me should not be able to walk away so easily,” she said.

Jamie had agreed to step down in August, and he was suspending from the role in September. Since winning that battle, Britney has been on the attack, lambasting everyone from her mother to Christina Aguilera for not being more supportive.