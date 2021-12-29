Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan Cancels 4/20 Show in Canada, Can’t Even “Get into the Country”

"I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated"

joe rogan canada 4/20 covid-19 vaccine vaccinated unvaccinated
The Joe Rogan Experience (YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 29, 2021 | 4:51pm ET

    Joe Rogan was forced to cancel his sold-out 4/20 show in Vancouver, Canada because the unvaccinated podcast host is unable to meet the country’s COVID-19 requirements for travelers.

    Via ExclaimRogan first raised the possibility of cancellation during the December 24th episode of his podcast. “I should probably say this because I haven’t yet,” he told the show’s guest Tim Dillon. “My 4/20 show that’s sold-out in Vancouver, I don’t think that that’s happening. I don’t even think I can get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated.”

    In lieu of the jab, Rogan thinks the fact that he previously caught COVID-19 should be enough. “I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t think I can go, and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit along with what Toronto did, where they cut capacity to 50 percent.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    When he made that statement, Rogan was displaying his usual command of the facts; Vancouver’s province of British Columbia had already announced capacity cuts the week before.

    His bizarre vaccine hesitancy has taken many forms, including the unfounded conspiracy that President Biden faked his booster shot. At one point Rogan told young people not to get vaccinated, though he later softened that position. In other baffling medical stances — and here we mean ‘stance’ literally — last month Rogan claimed he could suck his own dick.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

louis ck saturday night live ad comedy special snl

Louis C.K. Aired Commercial for New Special During SNL

December 19, 2021

jeff garlin the goldbergs exit hr harassment demeaning vagina

Jeff Garlin Pushed Out of The Goldbergs Following Multiple HR Investigations

December 16, 2021

Aziz Ansari tour

Aziz Ansari Announces "Last Minute Tour"

December 15, 2021

bo burnham comedian 2021

Comedian of the Year Bo Burnham Captured Our Collective Anxiety in 2021

December 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan Cancels 4/20 Show in Canada, Can't Even "Get into the Country"

Menu Shop Search Sale