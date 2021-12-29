Unvaccinated Joe Rogan Cancels 4/20 Show in Canada, Can’t Even “Get into the Country”

Joe Rogan was forced to cancel his sold-out 4/20 show in Vancouver, Canada because the unvaccinated podcast host is unable to meet the country’s COVID-19 requirements for travelers.

Via Exclaim, Rogan first raised the possibility of cancellation during the December 24th episode of his podcast. “I should probably say this because I haven’t yet,” he told the show’s guest Tim Dillon. “My 4/20 show that’s sold-out in Vancouver, I don’t think that that’s happening. I don’t even think I can get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated.”

In lieu of the jab, Rogan thinks the fact that he previously caught COVID-19 should be enough. “I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t think I can go, and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit along with what Toronto did, where they cut capacity to 50 percent.”

When he made that statement, Rogan was displaying his usual command of the facts; Vancouver’s province of British Columbia had already announced capacity cuts the week before.

His bizarre vaccine hesitancy has taken many forms, including the unfounded conspiracy that President Biden faked his booster shot. At one point Rogan told young people not to get vaccinated, though he later softened that position. In other baffling medical stances — and here we mean ‘stance’ literally — last month Rogan claimed he could suck his own dick.