John 5 and The Creatures Announce 2022 North American Tour

John 5 and The Creatures will take their show on the road in 2022, as they’ve announced a headlining trek dubbed “The Sinner Tour.” The Rob Zombie guitarist and his band will be supported by The Haxans at select shows.

The spring run kicks off April 21st on Roseville, California, and wraps up with a May 21st set at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. John 5 and The Creatures will also open two shows for Fozzy in the midst of the spring jaunt, and also have a handful of headlining gigs in Canada and New York City scheduled for July. Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday (December 17th) via Ticketmaster.

On the road, John 5 will perform cuts off his latest solo album, Sinner, which arrived in October. The lead single off the set, “Que Pasa,” features a guest appearance from Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine.

The Haxans will open on 15 of the tour stops. The gothic duo features New Years Day frontwoman Ash Costello and Rob Zombie bass player Piggy D.

“I’m so excited to hit the road and see old friends and new friends alike,” John 5 said in a press release. “I’ve been so thrilled by the reaction to the release of Sinner, I can’t wait to get on stage and truly bring the songs to life for the first time with my fans.”

He added, “Having The Haxans join us on this tour is going to be so fun. Their brilliant ‘monster party’ energy will be a perfect opener for my crazy stage show. This tour is going to be a lot of fun. Don’t miss it!”

View the full list of John 5 and The Creatures dates below.

John 5 and the Creatures 2022 Tour Dates:

04/21 — Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

04/22 — Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater *

04/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d *

04/24 — San Diego, CC @ Brick By Brick *

04/26 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

04/28 — Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

04/29 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

04/30 — San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ^

05/04 — Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater *

05/05 — Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

05/06 — Flint, MI @ Machine Shop *

05/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel’s *

05/08 — Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater *

05/11 — Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance *

05/12 — New Bedford, MA @ The Vault *

05/13 — Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall *

05/14 — Hartford, CN @ Webster Underground *

05/15 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head Onstage *

05/18 — Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ram Kat

05/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

05/21 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

07/06 — Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

07/07 — Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

07/08 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

07/09 — New York, NY @ Iridium

07/10 — New York, NY @ Iridium

07/11 — New York, NY @ Iridium

* = w/ The Haxans

^ = supporting Fozzy