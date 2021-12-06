John Mulaney Announces 2022 “From Scratch” Tour

As John Mulaney prepares for the final performance of his 2021 “From Scratch” tour, the comedian has announced a fresh slate of dates for 2022.

Our former Comedian of the Year will return to the road beginning March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The 33-date trek seems designed to rack up the frequent flyer miles, with a performance in Ohio being followed by a stop in Maine, a two-night stand at the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut giving way to a run through Texas, and what could have been one extended California leg interrupted by layovers in Denver, CO, Omaha, NE, and Saint Paul, MN.

Ticket presale begins Tuesday, December 7th via Ticketmaster. Use code ‘BELLS’ to buy your tickets early, or wait until Friday, December 10th for the general sale. Check out the full itinerary below, and book your seat here.

Mulaney will have lots of fresh life experiences from which to draw material; the comedian is expecting a child with Olivia Munn, having begun that relationship shortly after a two-month stint in rehab. In November, he returned to reprise the role of Andrew Glouberman in Big Mouth Season 5, and become one of a number of comedians to have some material removed by Spotify in a dispute over royalties.

John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:

03/11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)

03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center

03/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/09 — Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena

06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

