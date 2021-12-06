Menu
John Mulaney Announces 2022 “From Scratch” Tour

After a brief break following "From Scratch" 2021, Mulaney hits the road again in March

John Mulaney, photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
December 6, 2021 | 10:34am ET

    As John Mulaney prepares for the final performance of his 2021 “From Scratch” tour, the comedian has announced a fresh slate of dates for 2022.

    Our former Comedian of the Year will return to the road beginning March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The 33-date trek seems designed to rack up the frequent flyer miles, with a performance in Ohio being followed by a stop in Maine, a two-night stand at the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut giving way to a run through Texas, and what could have been one extended California leg interrupted by layovers in Denver, CO, Omaha, NE, and Saint Paul, MN.

    Ticket presale begins Tuesday, December 7th via Ticketmaster. Use code ‘BELLS’ to buy your tickets early, or wait until Friday, December 10th for the general sale. Check out the full itinerary below, and book your seat here.

    Mulaney will have lots of fresh life experiences from which to draw material; the comedian is expecting a child with Olivia Munn, having begun that relationship shortly after a two-month stint in rehab. In November, he returned to reprise the role of Andrew Glouberman in Big Mouth Season 5, and become one of a number of comedians to have some material removed by Spotify in a dispute over royalties.

    John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    03/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
    03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)
    03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
    03/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    04/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    04/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    04/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
    04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
    05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    06/09 — Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
    06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
    06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

