John Mulaney Announces 2022 “From Scratch” Tour

As John Mulaney prepares for the final performance of his 2021 “From Scratch” tour, the comedian has announced a fresh slate of dates for 2022.
Our former Comedian of the Year will return to the road beginning March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The 33-date trek seems designed to rack up the frequent flyer miles, with a performance in Ohio being followed by a stop in Maine, a two-night stand at the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut giving way to a run through Texas, and what could have been one extended California leg interrupted by layovers in Denver, CO, Omaha, NE, and Saint Paul, MN.
Ticket presale begins Tuesday, December 7th via Ticketmaster. Use code ‘BELLS’ to buy your tickets early, or wait until Friday, December 10th for the general sale. Check out the full itinerary below, and book your seat here.
Mulaney will have lots of fresh life experiences from which to draw material; the comedian is expecting a child with Olivia Munn, having begun that relationship shortly after a two-month stint in rehab. In November, he returned to reprise the role of Andrew Glouberman in Big Mouth Season 5, and become one of a number of comedians to have some material removed by Spotify in a dispute over royalties.
John Mulaney 2022 Tour Dates:
03/11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/12 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
03/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/18 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
03/19 — Ledyard, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)
03/24 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
03/25 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/01 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
04/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/03 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/08 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
04/17 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
04/22 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/29 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/12 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
05/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/14 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
05/22 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/09 — Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
06/10 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/11 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
06/12 — Syracuse, NY @ Upstate Medical University Arena
06/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
06/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center