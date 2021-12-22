Movie fans planning to catch Keanu Reeves back in action as assassin John Wick next Memorial Day will have to wait another year. Lionsgate announced on Wednesday (December 22nd) that John Wick: Chapter 4 has been delayed once again and shared the new release date of March 24th, 2023.

Already pushed back from its announced May 2021 release due to director Chad Stahelski and Reeves’ commitments to The Matrix: Resurrections, Chapter 4 was originally slated to be filmed back-to-back with a fifth installment of the John Wick franchise, but those plans were scrapped due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear what caused this delay, as production began this summer in France and Germany, with additional filming taking place in Japan and New York City. Principal photography wrapped in late October.

Advertisement

Related Video

Joining Reeves will be a returning Ian McShane as Wick’s friend and New York Continental Hotel proprietor Winston Scott, with Lance Reddick also confirmed as reprising his role as Continental concierge Charon. Rounding out the cast are Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama making her feature film debut.

In the meantime, revisit our reviews of the original movie, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Be sure to also check out our list of Reeves’ most iconic roles here. Watch the short teaser below.

The John Wick universe will soon be expanding with The Continental, a three-night origin series airing on Starz. Taking place in New York City in 1975, it will center around a young Winston. Mel Gibson has joined the cast and will play a character named Cormac.

Advertisement