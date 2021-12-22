Menu
John Wick: Chapter 4 Pushed Back Until 2023

Fans will have to wait an extra year for the highly anticipated sequel

john wick chapter 4 release date 2023
John Wick (Lionsgate)
December 22, 2021 | 5:13pm ET

    Movie fans planning to catch Keanu Reeves back in action as assassin John Wick next Memorial Day will have to wait another year. Lionsgate announced on Wednesday (December 22nd) that John Wick: Chapter 4 has been delayed once again and shared the new release date of March 24th, 2023.

    Already pushed back from its announced May 2021 release due to director Chad Stahelski and Reeves’ commitments to The Matrix: Resurrections, Chapter 4 was originally slated to be filmed back-to-back with a fifth installment of the John Wick franchise, but those plans were scrapped due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It’s unclear what caused this delay, as production began this summer in France and Germany, with additional filming taking place in Japan and New York City. Principal photography wrapped in late October.

    Related Video

    Joining Reeves will be a returning Ian McShane as Wick’s friend and New York Continental Hotel proprietor Winston Scott, with Lance Reddick also confirmed as reprising his role as Continental concierge Charon. Rounding out the cast are Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama making her feature film debut.

    In the meantime, revisit our reviews of the original movieJohn Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Be sure to also check out our list of Reeves’ most iconic roles here. Watch the short teaser below.

    The John Wick universe will soon be expanding with The Continental, a three-night origin series airing on Starz. Taking place in New York City in 1975, it will center around a young Winston. Mel Gibson has joined the cast and will play a character named Cormac.

