Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Is Shredding on Guitar 10 Weeks After Life-Saving Surgery: Watch

The guitarist set the fretboard ablaze for nearly two hours on Instagram Live

judas priest richie faulkner shredding after surgery
Richie Faulkner (photo by Steven J. Messina)
December 7, 2021 | 11:22am ET

    Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner is back to shredding on guitar only 10 weeks after undergoing a live-saving open-heart surgery after suffering an aortic rupture onstage.

    Faulkner took to Instagram Live, streaming himself lighting up the fretboard for nearly two hours. Faulkner is clearly in fine form, ripping off the kinds of impressive leads and solos that landed him his illustrious position in Judas Priest.

    The footage is certainly good news and a major relief for the many of us who’ve been concerned for Faulkner following his brush with death. The guitarist’s aorta ruptured and started bleeding during a performance of “Painkiller” at Judas Priest’s Louder Than Life set in late September. Faulkner was rushed to a nearby medical center where he underwent a major open-heart surgery.

    Faulkner recently offered an update on his condition during the seventh week of his recovery, writing that he is “feeling very strong and positive.”

    “My incisions have healed very well and I can definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Faulkner added. “I’m walking well and moving freely, I’m pretty active and I’m starting cardiac therapy very soon. I’m playing guitar everyday and with the love and support of my family, the continued support from you guys and the inspiration that I get from the guitar, I’ll be back on stage in no time! My surgeons are very pleased with my progress and have all reserved front row tickets for the next Priest show haha.”

    judas priest rescheduled 2022 north america tour
    Judas Priest Unveil Rescheduled 2022 North American Tour Dates

    Judas Priest’s “50 Heavy Metal Years” was halted after Faulkner’s scare, but it’s set to resume with newly rescheduled dates in 2022. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Watch Richie Faulkner triumphantly shredding once again below.

