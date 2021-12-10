Posthumous Juice WRLD Album Fighting Demons Released: Stream

Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album is here. Today the late emo rapper’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and record labels, Grade A and Interscope, released Fighting Demons. Listen to the LP below.

Born Jarad Higgins, Juice WRLD died in December 2019 after suffering a seizure; authorities believe he ingested a large amount of painkillers just beforehand. Fighting Demons, then, naturally examines the rapper’s struggles with drug addiction and mental illness. His mother discussed the record’s content in a statement.

“Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art,” Wallace said. “He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Wallace founded the Live Free 999 Fund in April 2020. The foundation offers education, prevention, and treatment options for those struggling with substance abuse and mental illness.

Fighting Demons follows 2020’s Legends Never Die. Juice WRLD’s estate announced the record by sharing the single “Already Dead.” Before that, they released the last video the rapper ever made, for the song “Bad Boy.” Additionally, The Weeknd and Benny Blanco shared posthumous collaborations with the rapper.

Fighting Demons Artwork:

Fighting Demons Tracklist:

01. Burn

02. Already Dead

03. You Wouldn’t Understand

04. Wandered to LA (with Justin Bieber)

05. Eminem Speaks

06. Rockstar in His Prime

07. Doom

08. Go Hard

09. Juice WRLD Speaks

10. Not Enough

11. Feline (with Polo G & Trippie Redd)

12. Relocate

13. Juice WRLD Speaks 2

14. Until the Plug Comes Back Around

15. From My Window

16. Girl of My Dreams (feat. SUGA of BTS)

17. Feel Alone

18. My Life in a Nutshell

Advertisement