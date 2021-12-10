Menu
Posthumous Juice WRLD Album Fighting Demons Released: Stream

The second posthumous release from the late emo rapper

Juice WRLD, photo via YouTube
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Juice WRLDs second posthumous album is here. Today the late emo rapper’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and record labels, Grade A and Interscope, released Fighting Demons. Listen to the LP below.

    Born Jarad Higgins, Juice WRLD died in December 2019 after suffering a seizure; authorities believe he ingested a large amount of painkillers just beforehand. Fighting Demons, then, naturally examines the rapper’s struggles with drug addiction and mental illness. His mother discussed the record’s content in a statement.

    “Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art,” Wallace said. “He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

    Wallace founded the Live Free 999 Fund in April 2020. The foundation offers education, prevention, and treatment options for those struggling with substance abuse and mental illness.

    Fighting Demons follows 2020’s Legends Never Die. Juice WRLD’s estate announced the record by sharing the single “Already Dead.”  Before that, they released the last video the rapper ever made, for the song “Bad Boy.” Additionally, The Weeknd and Benny Blanco shared posthumous collaborations with the rapper.

    Fighting Demons Artwork:

    Fighting Demons Tracklist:
    01. Burn
    02. Already Dead
    03. You Wouldn’t Understand
    04. Wandered to LA (with Justin Bieber)
    05. Eminem Speaks
    06. Rockstar in His Prime
    07. Doom
    08. Go Hard
    09. Juice WRLD Speaks
    10. Not Enough
    11. Feline (with Polo G & Trippie Redd)
    12. Relocate
    13. Juice WRLD Speaks 2
    14. Until the Plug Comes Back Around
    15. From My Window
    16. Girl of My Dreams (feat. SUGA of BTS)
    17. Feel Alone
    18. My Life in a Nutshell

