Tom Holkenborg Unveils New Junkie XL EP A Fluff Scam: Stream

Tom Holkenborg has dusted off his Junkie XL persona for a brand new EP, A Fluff Scam, which is out today. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The four-track EDM project arrives via Sasha’s Last Night on Earth imprint, and the idea came to fruition as the film composer was working on the score for the Iziba-set Netflix series White Lines.

“These tracks were something fun and personal for me, a chance to stretch my dancefloor muscles again, after recalling so many of my Ibiza memories during White Lines,” Holkenborg said in a statement. “They are quite different from the classic Junkie XL sound, and I never had any intention of releasing them, but when Sasha asked me to, I couldn’t say no.”

A Fluff Scam marks the first Junkie XL release in more than nine years. The Dutch DJ last released 2012’s Synthesized. In the interim, Holkenborg has largely focused on his career as an in-demand film composer.

In the last year alone, he’s scored everything from the long-awaited Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Godzilla vs. Kong and Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Back in March, the composer sat down for an interview with Kyle Meredith with…, in which he called the four-hour Justice League director’s cut the “Mount Everest” of his career after being replaced by Danny Elfman for the 2017 theatrical release of the DC superhero mash-up.

Meanwhile, the trailer for his latest project, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, just dropped yesterday, and he’s already slated to score the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa following his work on 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

A Fluff Scam EP Artwork:

A Fluff Scam EP Tracklist:

01. Graziano

02. No That Ain’t Right

03. A Fluff Scam

04. Drive Forward