Kacey Musgraves Tries to Choose Her Favorite Color on Sesame Street: Watch

"Having all the colors is best," she decides

kacey musgraves sesame street colors watch
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Richard Termine
December 2, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Kacey Musgraves deals with an age-old dilemma during her trip to Sesame Street: What is her favorite color? Fortunately for the country star, after singing through her options with Elmo, Gabrielle, Count von Count, Big Bird, and Abby Cadabby, she realizes she can like all the colors equally. Watch Musgraves perform on Sesame Street below.

    Against a color-changing backdrop, Musgraves and the Muppets explain what each color signifies with a light little disco number. “Red sometimes means stop and love you a lot,” they sing, and “yellow is the color of the sun.” Each one is so appealing that it’s hard for the singer to pick a favorite, but Cadabby flies in with some much-needed wisdom.

    “Why do you have to decide?” she asks. “I love all the colors.” The pop-country star realizes Cadabby is right. “The world is full of colors/ No one is better than the other,” Musgraves sings. “So let’s enjoy them all.”

    Musgraves is one of many stars featured on Sesame Street’s 52nd season, streaming now on HBO Max. Billie Eilish recently performed a new version of her hit “Happier Than Ever” with The Count, and Anderson .Paak, Jon Batiste, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka are also set to appear.

    Musgraves recently covered Coldplay’s “Fix You” as part of Chipotle’s short film A Future Begins. She’s also up for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song at the Grammys, but not Best Country Album — the Academy deemed her latest release, September’s star-crossedineligible for the genre category.

