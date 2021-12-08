On Thursday, Kanye West and Drake will reunite for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. For those who cannot be there in person, the concert will be livestreamed for free on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music’s app, and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

Additionally, IMAX will host screenings of the concert in select theaters across the United States. Tickets are available now at www.tickets.imax.com.

The concert, which marks Kanye’s first headlining show in five years, was organized by the Chicago rapper in an effort to raise awareness and support for the release of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover.

Hoover is currently serving six life sentences after being found guilty of murder, conspiracy, extortion, money laundering, and other criminal activities. He has since renounced his association with Ganger Disciples activity and has sought to reclaim the initials GD as standing for growth and development.

Kanye has been advocating for Hoover’s release from prison for the last several years, even meeting with former president Donald Trump to ask for his clemency. He also provided Hoover’s son, Larry Jr., an outlet to speak about his father’s plight on the Donda track “Jesus Lord,” and he recently hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, to work the case.

In early November, Kanye invited his longtime rival, Drake, to join him at the concert. The two subsequently met in person at Drake’s Toronto residence, seemingly hashed out their differences, and formally announced the concert late last month.

