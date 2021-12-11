Kanye West’s Free Larry Hoover Merch Sales Are Not Going to Charity

Kanye West performed his first show in five years at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday night, teaming up with longtime frenemy Drake to host the Free Larry Hoover concert, an event meant to raise awareness and funds for the clemency of Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover. But while ticket sales to the concert were said to benefit a number of criminal justice organizations, including Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center, profits from the expensive merch West dropped to commemorate the event will not be donated, a rep confirmed to GQ.

Available on the Amazon Fashion store only through this weekend, West teamed with Balenciaga creative director Demna to create a pullover hoodie ($200), a tee shirt ($100), a baseball tee ($160), a jumpsuit ($360), jeans in various washes ($400), and a hat ($60) — most of which with the “Free Hoover” slogan featured throughout. The items are on sale as pre-orders; customers can expect them to ship in six to 10 weeks. It’s unclear who exactly wants a $100 tee shirt, but the items do come in a lovely shade of baby blue.

Kanye and Drake’s official peace accord made the Free Larry Hoover concert one of the most anticipated events in recent history — so much so that Ye partnered with Amazon Music to let fans stream the show for free through Prime. The event was also shown at select IMAX theaters across the country.

Ye performed a mix of hits and gospel songs at the event before handing the mic off to Drake, who rattled off several Certified Lover Boy tracks. Both rappers covered each other’s work before coming together to perform “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Forever.” Curiously, neither Kanye nor Drake mentioned Larry Hoover by name throughout the night. You can catch up on the performance by reading our full coverage of the Free Larry Hoover concert here.

In other Kanye news, a new report from Reuters revealed that a publicist for the known Trump supporter threatened a Georgia election worker in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. As for Drake, he recently withdrew his name from the Grammy nomination list after being up for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.