Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance During Future’s Set at Rolling Loud: Watch

Say what you will about Kanye West, but the man is full of surprises. During Future’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California on Sunday (December 12th), the Atlanta rapper welcomed Ye to the stage for a surprise five-song set.

Kanye began his portion of the show with “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” a hit way back from his Graduation days. Next, he performed the Donda cuts “Hurricane” and “Praise God.” After running through the Life of Pablo highlight “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,” Kanye then assisted Future with a freestyle verse on “Fuck Up Some Commas.” See official footage of Future’s full performance below (Kanye comes out around the 36-minute mark), followed by the setlist of Mr. West’s appearance.

This is the second time Kanye has teamed up with a pal in just the past week. After a five-year hiatus from headlining performances, he reunited with his longtime frenemy Drake for a 34-song performance at the Los Angeles Coliseum last weekend.

Advertisement

Related Video

Rolling Loud California also included sets from J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, French Montana, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, and many more. Future recently appeared in the comically un-sexy music video for Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.”

Setlist:

Can’t Tell Me Nothing

Hurricane

Praise God

Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1

Fuck Up Some Commas (Freestyle)