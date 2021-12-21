Menu
Kate Bush Backs NHS Worker Pay Raises in Christmas Message

"I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years"

kate bush christmas message nhs national health service pay raises
Kate Bush, photo by Trevor Leighton
December 21, 2021 | 12:38pm ET

    Reclusive art-pop singer Kate Bush emerged today to share a Christmas message posted to her official website, in which she touched on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated for UK National Health Service (NHS) workers to receive pay raises for their heroic efforts.

    “It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS,” she wrote. “I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years. These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.”

    Back in March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire for offering a puny 1% increase in wages to doctors and nurses. They were later offered a 3% pay rise in July, hardly enough compensation for the extreme mental and physical health toll that medical workers have encountered over the nearly two years of COVID.

    Related Video

    This isn’t Bush’s first time speaking up about British politics. In 2016, she described Conservative Party Leader Theresa May as “wonderful” and “sensible” before later clarifying she is not a Tory supporter, saying the quote was “taken out of context.”

    Moving on to more positive things, Bush went on to describe a lovely encounter with a rare bird called a goldcrest while encouraging fans to enjoy the outdoors. “I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me,” she remembered. “It was a Goldcrest — the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren.”

    She continued, “I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful — a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.”

    Read Bush’s full message here.

