Katelyn Tarver on Subject to Change: “Making This Album Almost Felt Like I Blacked Out”

The actress/musician talks relationships, production, and co-writing Cheryl’s “Crazy Stupid Love”

Kyle Meredith with Katelyn Tarver
Consequence Staff
December 8, 2021 | 12:42pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Katelyn Tarver sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her first full length album, Subject to Change.

    She tells us about the source of the heavy subject matter, how she was viewing love and relationships as some of her friends were divorcing, and not taking advice from people under 50. The actress/musician also discusses finally making an LP after more than a decade of singles and EPs, the choice to have minimal production, and how she plans to play the songs live.

    Elsewhere, Tarver takes us into her side-project with Parachute’s Will Anderson and doing more songwriting for other artists, as with her massive UK success from Cheryl using “Crazy Stupid Love.”

    Listen to Katelyn Tarver discuss Subject to Change and more via the player above or the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

