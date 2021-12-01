Kathy Griffin Reveals She’s Cancer-Free After Having “Half of My Left Lung Removed”

Back in August, Kathy Griffin broke the news to fans that she had been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer, and that she’d be undergoing surgery. But a few months later, things are looking up for the comedian, who stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to update viewers that she’s now cancer-free.

First, an energetic Griffin felt obligated to explain her voice, which jumped from her usual register to a breathy, raspy tone that she could only describe as “Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe.”

“You’re not going to believe this,” Griffin began. “I’ve never smoked but I got lung cancer. And in August, I had half of my left lung removed. I’m not even kidding… It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it. I’m like, a two good octaves higher, I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey — I know that.”

Confirming that she’s now cancer-free, Griffin went on to explain the tricky experience of being a comedian while receiving health care. “Here’s the thing: When you’re a comic, it’s horrible when the doctors want to, like, do their material on you,” she said. “So I go in, and he’s describing how they take half your lung out. And he goes, ‘it’s kinda like a balloon. So we do it laparoscopically, and we poke it.’ And then he goes: ‘And when we take it out, it kinda looks like a used condom.’ The doctor! And then he goes, ‘You can use that.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Griffin discussed her newfound affinity for Gucci tracksuits, finally being “uncancelled,” being featured in HBO’s Search Party, and more. Watch the full clip below.

