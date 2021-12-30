Menu
Katy Perry’s Bonkers Las Vegas Residency Includes a Giant Toilet and Lactating Beer: Pics & Video

The show will run through March 2022

katy perry las vegas residency play giant toilet mask lactating beer
Katy Perry, photo by John Shearer (Getty Images)
December 30, 2021 | 3:48pm ET

    Is a stack of toilet paper the new Left Shark? On Wednesday night (December 29th), Katy Perry debuted her new Las Vegas residency, PLAY, with some help from some over-the-top set pieces.

    Among the props for the show, the pop star performed alongside a massive mask, a giant toilet and a mountain of toilet paper, in apparent nods to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    “As with everything I do, PLAY is massively colorful for the kids, with a deep wink for the adults,” Perry said in a statement ahead of opening night. “The show is a funny, playful trip, and was designed specifically for this theatre in Vegas. Honestly, I couldn’t ever travel this show from arena to arena. These sets are larger than life – literally – and the perfect excuse to wake up in Vegas.”

    Related Video

    katy perry las vegas residency

    Katy Perry, photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

    After opening with Teenage Dream-era hit “E.T.,” the singer rolled out the 16-foot-tall toilet to power through “California Gurls,” “Hot N Cold,” “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” and “Waking Up in Vegas” while flanked by a number of blue-skinned back-up dancers wearing inflatable water wings and pool floats around their waists.

    Later in the show, she donned a soda can-inspired dress reminiscent of her iconic look from the 2010 “California Gurls” video to perform on a set of oversized trash, and even stopped mid-set to, uhh, lactate beer and chug a pint next to a huge, thrown-out face mask. Because why not as we close out the second year of a global pandemic?

    katy perry las vegas residency

    Katy Perry, photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

    PLAY is set to run for a total of 31 more dates from now through March 22 at Resorts World Las Vegas; tickets can be purchased here.

    Meanwhile, Perry released a space-y new collab with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” to coincide with the residency’s kickoff.

    Check out more footage of the opening night below.

    katy perry las vegas residency

    Katy Perry, photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

    katy perry las vegas residency

    Katy Perry, photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

    katy perry las vegas residency

    Katy Perry, photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

    Setlist:
    E.T.
    Chained to the Rhythm
    Dark Horse
    Not the End of the World
    Flushed
    California Gurls
    Hot n Cold (Medley)
    Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) (Medley)
    Waking Up in Vegas (First time since 2012)
    Eat Me
    Bon appétit
    Daisies
    I Kissed a Girl
    Trashun
    Lost (First time performed since 2010, Medley)
    Part of Me (Medley)
    Wide Awake (Medley)
    Never Really Over
    Swish Swish
    When I’m Gone (Live debut, Medley)
    Walking on Air (Medley)
    Perry Playland
    Teenage Dream
    Smile
    Roar

    Encore:
    The Greatest Love of All (Whitney Houston cover)
    Firework

