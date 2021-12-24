Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

The 18-year-old rapper is accused of shooting a man outside of a Harlem barbershop earlier this month

Kay Flock
Kay Flock, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 24, 2021 | 12:39pm ET

    Bronx rapper Kay Flock was arrested on murder charges on Thursday, December 23rd.

    The 18-year-old musician (born Kevin Perez) is accused of killing Oscar Hernandez, 24, outside of a Harlem barbershop on December 16th.

    According to the New York Daily News, Hernandez was sitting in a barber shop waiting to get a haircut when Perez walked by, opened the shop’s door, and asked Hernandez what he was looking at. Hernandez walked outside to confront Perez, at which point Perez pulled a gun and shot Hernandez in the neck and back.

    Related Video

    Police believe the shooting was gang-related, as Hernandez was a member of the Bronx-based Thirdside Gang. However, Hernandez’s family believes Perez had mistaken him for someone else, as the two did not know each other.

    Advertisement

    The drill rapper was signed to Columbia Records and recently put out The D.O.A. Tape, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers albums chart. He was also featured on Lil Tjay’s “Not In The Mood,” which hit No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Suga of BTS

Suga of BTS Tests Positive for COVID-19

December 24, 2021

nas magic surprise album hit-boy stream

Nas Drops Surprise Album Magic: Stream

December 24, 2021

Phish 2021 tour dates

Phish Postpone New Year's Run at Madison Square Garden Due to Omicron Surge

December 23, 2021

weird al jack white zack de la rocha foo figthers dave grohl

25 Concert Tours That Make Great Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

December 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

Menu Shop Search Sale