Keanu Reeves’ Mother Designed Dolly Parton’s Playboy Outfit and He Wore It for Halloween

"I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny”

Keanu Reeves (image via Governo do Estado de São Paulo) and Dolly Parton (Playboy)
December 15, 2021 | 2:28pm ET

    Not all parents will have the opportunity to dress their children for Playboy Magazine, but we can all aspire to be as supportive — literally and figuratively — as Keanu Reeves’ mom Patricia Taylor. A costume designer, Taylor created the bustier that held in Dolly Parton on her iconic Playboy magazine cover, and as Reeves revealed in a new appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, after Parton was done with it, he wore it for Halloween.

    The episode of Red Table Talk served as a Matrix reunion. Smith appeared in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions alongside Reeves, and they were joined for the conversation by Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections costars Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    “So my mother was a costume designer,” Reeves told his collaborators. “She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. So we had it, and it was Halloween.

    “So I put on the ears and the bustier,” he said. “I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”

    Unfortunately, the famously kind Reeves wasn’t kind enough to share pictures, so you’ll have to use your imagination. Elsewhere in the conversation, the actors spoke about how The Matrix franchise had changed their lives, and whether Keanu would rather be John Wick or Neo (Neo, “To be able to be with Trinity and have that life with them together,”). They also discussed taking the red pill, and whether they wouldn’t mind, as Reeves put it, a “blue pill vacation.” Check out the conversation below, and look for Reeves’ comments about his Playboy Bunny Halloween costume around the 20:14 mark.

    The Matrix Resurrections lands in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd. You can revisit the final trailer now. That might not be the only franchise in Reeves’ future; he recently said he’d like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while Paul Rudd was named Sexiest Man Alive, Rudd’s wife would have voted for Keanu.

