Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Announce Texas Moon EP, Share “B-Side”: Stream

The follow-up to last year's Texas Sun is out in February

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges, photo by Pooneh Ghana
December 8, 2021 | 12:19pm ET

    It’s a big day for the Lone Star State. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced the Texas Moon EP, the follow up to last year’s Texas SunThe project is out February 18th via Dead Oceans (with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd). As a preview, the first single, “B-Side,” is streaming below.

    Where Texas Sun offered a bright meeting of Bridges’ soul and Khruangbin’s psychedelic funk, Texas Moon walks the country trails in the dark. In a statement for the EP, Khruangbin said creating such a different follow up was important to understanding the complexities of life.

    “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” the Houston trio said. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

    As such, Texas Moon is a balancing act of light and dark, and of the artists’ differing backgrounds. Fort Worth native Bridges croons over Khruangbin’s guitar grooves in the ironically titled lead single “B-Side,” a chill reminder of the joys of the bongo. Its video, directed by Philip Andelman, sees the group perform in front of an old Western saloon — Bridges in all denim, Khruangbin in sparkly unitards and fringe shirts. As the song progresses, a psychedelic cloud takes over the blue clear sky.

    Seeing and hearing Khruangbin and Bridges together is a fitting summation of modern Texas music: the state certainly produces more than country, and its scene is certainly not all white. More importantly, it begs the question: Who said Houston and Dallas couldn’t get along?

    You can pre-order Texas Moon here, and scroll onwards for the EP’s artwork and tracklisting.

    Khruangbin released their last LP, Mordechaiin 2020. In support, they’ll embark on Khruangbin in early 2022. You can find tickets here.

    Bridges’ last album, Gold-Diggers Sound, came out in July. He also has a number of tour dates on the docket.

    Texas Moon EP Artwork:

    Texas Moon EP Tracklist:
    01. Doris
    02. B-Side
    03.Chocolate Hills
    04. Father Father
    05. Mariella

