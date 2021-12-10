Kim Gordon and J Mascis Share “Abstract Blues” and “Slow Boy” for Sub Pop Singles Club: Stream

Kim Gordon and J Mascis are a dream team from ’90s indie rock heaven. The Sonic Youth powerhouse and Dinosaur Jr. frontman are officially sharing their collaborations “Abstract Blues” and “Slow Boy” today as part of the Sub Pop Singles Club, the seminal indie label’s subscription-only 7-inch singles series.

Considering they’re both icons from a similar scene, Gordon and Mascis’ friendship goes way back. This marks the first time they’ve officially put out music together, though these songs were recorded a while ago. The duo originally shared “Slow Boy” way back in 2015 as part of Converse’s CONS EP series, and they recorded “Abstract Blues” last year for the SMooCH benefit livestream for the Seattle Children’s Hospital (Fred Armisen joined in on bass, too). With the songs’ new home at the Sub Pop Singles Club, the duo’s artistic partnership is rightfully set in stone.

You can hear clear evidence of Mascis’ slacker rock expertise on both “Slow Boy” and “Abstract Blues,” which are rousing, guitar-forward tunes that highlight Gordon’s enchantingly blasé vocals. Listen to the songs below.

Earlier this year, Gordon joined forces with Bill Nace and Aaron Dilloway for the new band Body/Dilloway/Head, who shared their self-titled debut in September. In April, Dinosaur Jr. released their latest album Sweep It Into Space.