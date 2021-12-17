Menu
Kim Kardashian Is Apparently a Swiftie Now

Look what you made her do

kim kardashian likes taylor swift music podcast interview swiftie
Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift (photo by Beth Garrabrant)
December 17, 2021 | 12:52pm ET

    Look what you made her do. On Thursday, Kim Kardashian opened up in a new interview about her feelings toward Taylor Swift’s music, and it appears she’s a Swiftie just like the rest of us.

    “I mean, I really like a lot of her songs,” she said on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.”

    Of course, this is a major change of tune for the reality star, considering her long and tangled history with Swift amid the star’s well-documented feud with Kanye West… err, Ye.

    Though Kim wasn’t yet married to the rapper when he infamously crashed the “All Too Well” singer’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs, she got involved in the pair’s drama over Ye’s single “Famous” several years later by leaking part of a phone call she’d secretly recorded of her husband asking Swift permission to name-drop her on the track.

    As fans on both sides know, that conversation sparked yet another round of headlines when Swift insisted she’d never been informed West planned on calling her “that b—h” in the song — and the entirety of the 25-minute call being released in 2020 proved her right — but Kardashian claimed by 2019 that she had put all the bad blood behind her.

    “I feel like we’ve all moved on,” she told Andy Cohen at the time on Watch What Happens Live, while also clarifying that neither she nor West had spoken to Swift.

    During the podcast, Kardashian also had plenty of nice things to say about her estranged husband’s discography, calling 2013’s Yeezus her favorite of his albums and also giving 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy a shout-out as an honorable mention.

    Check out Kardashian’s thoughts on Swift’s music below.

