KISS’ Gene Simmons Tips Dave Grohl as Foo Fighters Welcome Him Onstage in Vegas: Watch

Foo Fighters surprised the crowd at their show a few nights ago in Las Vegas, bringing none other than KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons out onstage.

Video footage of the concert shows Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl telling a fan in the audience that his KISS makeup doesn’t quite cut it: “I don’t think that [looks like] Gene. I think that’s like corpse paint. I’m not sure what that is.”

Grohl then does a brief impersonation of Simmons, before guitarist Chris Shiflett starts playing the riff to KISS’ “Calling Dr. Love,” with drummer Taylor Hawkins soon adding the beat. “We can’t do that in front of Gene Simmons,” declared Grohl, who motioned to the side of the stage and said, “Gene, you can at least come out and show ’em your punim [Yiddish for ‘face’].”

Advertisement

Related Video

The KISS legend then walked out in a leather jacket, baseball cap, and a face mask, casually making his way over to Grohl and seemingly giving him a dollar bill as a little tip.

After Simmons walked off, Grohl told the crowd, “All right. We’ve got a rock show now… Listen, Gene Simmons — legendary bass player. I had posters of that motherf**ker on my wall when I was a kid. Hold on, let me rephrase that — I still have posters of Gene Simmons on my f**king wall at home.”

Coincidentally, Grohl wore Simmons’ iconic KISS makeup for his recent cover of “Rock and Roll All Nite” as part of his Hanukkah series with pal Greg Kurstin. Simmons shared the image of Grohl on Twitter, writing, “See if you can guess who this powerful and attractive man is.”

Advertisement

The KISS rocker also met up with the Foos backstage before the show, sharing a video in which Hawkins asked him to play bass with the band that night.

Look for more surprises when Foo Fighters embark on their recently announced 2022 tour. Tickets for the band’s upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Gene Simmons’ onstage and backstage interactions with Foo Fighters in the clips below.

Backstage with the ⁦@foofighters⁩ right before they royally rocked the house last night in Vegas. Fun stuff. And, I can’t say enough about their commitment and authenticity to the fans. Inspiring! pic.twitter.com/mo2PBRN9Up Advertisement — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) December 5, 2021

See if you can guess who this powerful and attractive man is… pic.twitter.com/crhXym19gi — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) December 7, 2021