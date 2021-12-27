Menu
KISS’ Paul Stanley and His Entire Family Infected with Omicron Variant of COVID-19

"Do as you choose. I'm so glad I’m vaccinated."

KISS Paul Stanley Omicron
KISS’ Paul Stanley, photo by Kevin RC Wilson
December 27, 2021 | 10:26am ET

    KISS singer-guitarist Paul Stanley is dealing with his second bout of COVID-19 in the past six months, and this time he’s been infected with the Omicron variant. In fact, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s entire family has tested positive for the new strain.

    The rock veteran first contracted COVID-19 in August, just a few shows after KISS had resumed their postponed farewell tour. Although Stanley has been a staunch advocate for mask-wearing and vaccines, he faced criticism when he was seen outside a hotel without a mask just days after revealing that he tested positive.

    On Sunday evening (December 26th), Stanley announced that he had once again contracted COVID-19, writing alongside a selfie on Instagram, “My Omicron face! Yup. My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles. Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

    Related Video

    Originally, KISS had postponed just a few shows when Stanley contracted COVID-19, but then bandmate Gene Simmons also tested positive, forcing the legendary rock act to put the outing on hold for two weeks. They did resume touring in early September and finished out the US leg on October 16th, before playing the KISS Kruise at the end of October.

    KISS previously nixed their scheduled Las Vegas residency, which ironically would have kicked off this Wednesday (December 29th), meaning the initial shows likely would have been canceled anyway due to Stanley’s current COVID-19 infection. Earlier this month, Simmons blamed too many competing Vegas shows for the cancellation, saying, “You go down the street and you can see many more artists. I mean, it’s packed.”

