Knocked Loose Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Knocked Loose have announced a spring 2022 US tour with support from Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo.
The spring headlining dates add to an extensive 2022 itinerary for Knocked Loose. The spring US leg starts on March 31st in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs though May 8th in Huntington, New York. The tour will be bookended by an early 2022 European tour and European festival dates over the summer. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.
The sheer number of shows are no problem for Knocked Loose. As frontman Bryan Garris said via the press announcement: “We’ve kind of been consistently on the road since 2014.”
The rising hardcore act recently released a new surprise EP, A Tear in the Fabric of Life — the first new music we’ve heard from the band since 2019.
The EP sees Knocked Loose expanding on their invigorating brand of metallic hardcore across six new tracks. According to Garris, there’s more of a death-metal influence this time around, sure to keep mosh pits churning on the upcoming tour.
“This is the first time we really dove in and tried to create something sonically that evokes a different range of emotions,” Garris said previously, “and overall something that introduces tension and anxiety with a massive pay off.”
See Knocked Loose’s spring 2022 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Knocked Loose Spring 2022 US Tour Dates with Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo:
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
04/03 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum
04/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
04/06 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
04/07 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
04/16 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theater
04/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
04/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
04/22 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
04/24 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
04/30 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
05/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
05/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
05/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
05/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount