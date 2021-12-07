Knocked Loose Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Knocked Loose have announced a spring 2022 US tour with support from Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo.

The spring headlining dates add to an extensive 2022 itinerary for Knocked Loose. The spring US leg starts on March 31st in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs though May 8th in Huntington, New York. The tour will be bookended by an early 2022 European tour and European festival dates over the summer. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

The sheer number of shows are no problem for Knocked Loose. As frontman Bryan Garris said via the press announcement: “We’ve kind of been consistently on the road since 2014.”

The rising hardcore act recently released a new surprise EP, A Tear in the Fabric of Life — the first new music we’ve heard from the band since 2019.

The EP sees Knocked Loose expanding on their invigorating brand of metallic hardcore across six new tracks. According to Garris, there’s more of a death-metal influence this time around, sure to keep mosh pits churning on the upcoming tour.

“This is the first time we really dove in and tried to create something sonically that evokes a different range of emotions,” Garris said previously, “and overall something that introduces tension and anxiety with a massive pay off.”

See Knocked Loose’s spring 2022 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Knocked Loose Spring 2022 US Tour Dates with Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo:

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/02 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/03 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum

04/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

04/06 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

04/07 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/16 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theater

04/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

04/24 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

04/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

04/30 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

05/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

05/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

05/06 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount