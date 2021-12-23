25 Concert Tours That Make Great Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

If you’re in the need of last-minute holiday presents, why not treat someone to the gift of live music? Below, we’ve highlighted 25 major tours taking place in the new year for which tickets are still available. What’s more, a majority of these tours take place at outdoor venues, so you’ll be able to enjoy a show with limited risk of exposure. If you do attend an indoor concert, however, please make sure to mask up.

Also make sure to check out Consequence Shop, where all of our merch and CBD products are on sale for up to 50% off. That includes our popular Protect Live Music shirt capsule and premium face coverings, as well as GWAR’s Bud of Gods and Flower Lab CBD/Delta-8 products.

Editor’s Note: By purchasing tickets via the affiliate links below, Consequence receives a portion of the transaction.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “2022 Global Stadium Tour”

Red Hot Chili Peppers (with John Frusciante back in the fold!) will head out on a 32-date stadium tour next summer. Even more exciting, they’ll be joined on the road by a rotating cast of all-star opening acts, including The Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, and King Princess.

Rage Against the Machine’s “Public Service Announcement Tour”

Rage Against the Machine are reuniting for their first tour together in over a decade. Spanning over 40 dates, the “Public Service Announcement Tour” runs from late March through the middle of August. As an added bonus, they’ll be joined by Run the Jewels for the entirety of the trek.

Foo Fighters’ “Live in North America 2022”

In support of their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters have mapped out a 2022 North American tour. The 17-date swing features the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers playing massive stadium shows in New York City, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more.

Jack White’s “The Supply Chain Issues Tour”

In 2022, Jack White hit the road for the first time in four years for a massive tour in support of his pair of upcoming albums. “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” consists of 57 shows taking place in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe between April and August 2022.

Eddie Vedder’s “The Earthlings Tour 2021”



Eddie Vedder has mapped out a 2022 US tour in support of his new solo album, Earthling, and he’s put together an all-star backing band to join him on the road. As first debuted at Vedder’s Ohana Fest earlier this fall, The Earthlings features drummer Chad Smith (of Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist/keyboardist Josh Klinghoffer (of Pearl Jam), bassist Chris Chaney (of Jane’s Addiction), guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard (of The Swell Season), and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt. Hansard will pull double duty on the tour, as he’ll also open each show.

Kraftwerk’s “3D North America 2022”

Following Kraftwerk’s recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the electronic music pioneers have plotted out a 2022 North American tour touching down in 24 cities between May 27th and July 10th. Each date will feature a staging of the group’s acclaimed 3D show.

Roger Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill Tour”

Roger Waters will play 36 dates across North America in Summer 2022. The tour is being billed as the Pink Floyd co-founder’s “first farewell tour” and promises a setlist featuring “a dozen great songs from Pink Floyd’s golden era.” The run begins in Pittsburgh, PA on July 6th and travel from coast to coast — including a handful of Canadian stops — before wrapping up in Dallas, TX on October 8th.

Tyler the Creator’s 2022 Tour with Kali Uchis and Vince Staples

Tyler the Creator has announced a 2022 North American tour in support of his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Kicking off in February, the 34-date arena tour will also feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia Tour”

The future is almost here: Dua Lipa has announced that her “Future Nostalgia Tour” will arrive in North America in 2022. The pop star is “bringing the ultimate girl gang with me,” as she’ll be supported by Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polacheck, and Lolo Zouaï.

Tame Impala’s “Slow Rush Tour (2022)”

Tame Impala have mapped out an early 2022 North American arena tour, which includes stops at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, TD Garden in Boston, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, as well as two dates at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina.

HAIM’s “One More HAIM Tour”

Next year, the sisterly trio HAIM will embark on the “One More HAIM Tour,” a 27-date outing featuring shows alongside Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Princess Nokia, and more.

Primus’ RUSH Tribute Tour

Primus have expanded their RUSH tribute tour with the addition of 46 new dates taking place in the Spring and Summer of 2022.⁠ “A Tribute to Kings Tour” features a full performance of RUSH’s 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings, as well as opening sets from the likes of Battles, Black Mountain, and The Black Angels.⁠

Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast”

Iron Maiden recently expanded their “Legacy of the Beast” world tour with a new run of North American shows in 2022. The 30-date jaunt launches in Mexico City on September 7th and runs through the end of October. Better yet, Iron Maiden will be joined on the road by Trivium and Within Temptation.

Tears for Fears’ “The Tipping Point World Tour” Featuring Garbage

In February 2022, Tears For Fears will release The Tipping Point, their first studio album in two decades. To mark the occasion, the British duo will embark on their first US tour in five years, taking Garbage along for the ride. The amphitheater tour spans 21 dates and will kick off in Cincinnati on May 20th before making stops in cities like Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Boston.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys’ “Unity Tour”

New Order and Pet Shop Boys will join forces in Fall 2022 for “The Unity Tour,” a 13-date co-headlining outing that includes stops in Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Grammy-nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold will provide support for the entirety of the tour.

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”

“Weird Al” Yankovic is planning on spending the vast majority of his 2022 on the road. The tour officially kicks off April 26th in Poughkeepsie, NY and runs through the end of October, stopping practically everywhere you can think of — from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to Midwest City, OK — before wrapping up October 29th at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. All told, “Weird Al” will play 133 shows.

The Killers’ “Imploding the Mirage Tour”

The Killers have announced the “Imploding the Mirage Tour” in support of their latest album of the same name. The extensive arena tour takes place between August and September 2022, and will feature Jonny Greenwood in a supporting role.

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival

The inaugural Netflix is a Joke: The Festival will feature over 100 comedians performing across 25 Los Angeles-area venues between April 28th and May 8th, 2022. Among the confirmed talent: Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Larry David, Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, and more.

Charli XCX’s “Crash The Live Tour 2022”

Charli XCX has mapped out an extensive tour in support of her upcoming album, Crash. With nearly 40 dates on the docket, the pop star will play shows across North America and Europe between March and June 2021.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ 2022 Tour

After reuniting for their second album Raise the Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are headed out on the road for an international tour next year. The duo will embark on their first trek in 12 years starting June 1st in the US before heading across the pond for a UK and European leg running from June 26th through July 20th.

Journey’s “Freedom Tour 2022” with Billy Idol and Toto

Next year, Journey will hit the road for an extensive North American tour alongside Billy Idol and Toto. Running from late February through mid-May, “Freedom Tour 2022” will stop in 40 cities across the US and Canada. Idol will open the first leg of the tour, before Toto assume those duties starting in April.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ “Live 2022”

One year after releasing their album Carnage this past March, Nick Cave and Bad Seed member Warren Ellis are headed out on a North American tour. The 17-date jaunt includes two-night stands in Austin, Oakland, and Montreal, as well as four nights bouncing around Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York.

Pavement’s 2022 Reunion Tour

Pavement are hitting the road in 2022 for a worldwide reunion tour. After headlining appearances at Primavera Sound and NOS Primavera Sound in June, the alt rockers will hit the road for a 23-date US trek starting in September, followed by dates in the UK, France, Germany, and more.

Kacey Musgraves’ “star-crossed: unveiled”

Kacey Musgraves has announced a headlining tour in support of her newly announced album, star-crossed. The 15-city arena tour, officially titled “star-crossed: unveiled,” launches in January. Over the proceeding month, she’ll play shows at major venues including the United Center in Chicago, TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York City, and American Airlines Center in Dallas before wrapping up with a gig at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on February 20th. King Princess and MUNA will provide support for the entirety of the tour.

John Mulaney’s “From Scratch”

John Mulaney has announced “From Scratch,” a fresh slate of dates for 2022. Our former Comedian of the Year will return to the road beginning March 11th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The 33-date trek seems designed to rack up the frequent flyer miles, with a performance in Ohio being followed by a stop in Maine, a two-night stand at the Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut giving way to a run through Texas, and what could have been one extended California leg interrupted by layovers in Denver, CO, Omaha, NE, and Saint Paul, MN.

