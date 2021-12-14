LCD Soundsystem Announce Holiday Special Starring Eric Wareheim and Macaulay Culkin

LCD Soundsystem are ringing in the holidays in style. Today, the beloved dance-rock band has announced an Amazon Music special which will arrive on the heels of their 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel. The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special is part sitcom, part concert film and lands on Amazon Prime Video on December 22nd.

Directed by Tim & Eric’s Eric Wareheim, the special begins with a ’90s-inspired sitcom entitled All My Friends that sees a fictionalized LCD Soundsystem share a house. Wareheim stars as band leader James Murphy, while Christine Ko portrays singer-keyboardist Nancy Whang and Macaulay Culkin plays drummer Pat Mahoney.

The show-inside-a-show also stars Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synths), Jon Daly as Tyler Pope (bass), Rex Lee as Brian Graf (LCD Soundsystem’s manager), Luenell as the band’s tour manager, and Eric’s puppet as Korey Richey (synth). Following this very on-brand parody, the real LCD Soundsystem will perform a live set.

Wareheim (sort of) discussed the origins of The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special in a statement. “I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom — the HIGHEST form of art,” he said. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays — provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special premieres on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video on December 22nd at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the teaser trailer below for a sneak peek.

LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Steel residency continues through December 21st — read our coverage of the first show here. The band’s remaining gigs are largely sold out, but you can find resale tickets here.