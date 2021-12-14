Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

LCD Soundsystem Announce Holiday Special Starring Eric Wareheim and Macaulay Culkin

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on December 22nd

lcd soundsystem holiday special amazon music prime video
The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special (Amazon Music)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 14, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    LCD Soundsystem are ringing in the holidays in style. Today, the beloved dance-rock band has announced an Amazon Music special which will arrive on the heels of their 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel. The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special is part sitcom, part concert film and lands on Amazon Prime Video on December 22nd.

    Directed by Tim & Eric’s Eric Wareheim, the special begins with a ’90s-inspired sitcom entitled All My Friends that sees a fictionalized LCD Soundsystem share a house. Wareheim stars as band leader James Murphy, while Christine Ko portrays singer-keyboardist Nancy Whang and Macaulay Culkin plays drummer Pat Mahoney.

    The show-inside-a-show also stars Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synths), Jon Daly as Tyler Pope (bass), Rex Lee as Brian Graf (LCD Soundsystem’s manager), Luenell as the band’s tour manager, and Eric’s puppet as Korey Richey (synth). Following this very on-brand parody, the real LCD Soundsystem will perform a live set.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Wareheim (sort of) discussed the origins of The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special in a statement. “I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom — the HIGHEST form of art,” he said. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays — provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

    “I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy added. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

    The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special premieres on the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video on December 22nd at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the teaser trailer below for a sneak peek.

    Advertisement

    LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Steel residency continues through December 21st — read our coverage of the first show here. The band’s remaining gigs are largely sold out, but you can find resale tickets here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

best coast linda lindas leading deluxe edition always tomorrow stream

Best Coast Recruit The Linda Lindas for New Single "Leading": Stream

December 14, 2021

billie eilish porn destroyed my brain pornography sleep paralysis night terrors abusive

Billie Eilish Began Watching Porn at 11, Says It "Destroyed My Brain"

December 14, 2021

baroness 2022 tour

Baroness Add New 2022 North American Leg to Tour Featuring Fan-Voted Setlists

December 14, 2021

Bruce Springsteen Electric Set Steve Earle Benefit Show Darkness on the Edge of Town The Promised Land Glory Days Pink Cadillac

Bruce Springsteen Performs Electric Set with Steve Earle at Autism Benefit Show: Watch

December 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LCD Soundsystem Announce Holiday Special Starring Eric Wareheim and Macaulay Culkin

Menu Shop Search Sale