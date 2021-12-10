Lingua Ignota’s Kristin Hayter Accuses Daughters’ Alexis Marshall of Abuse, Bodily Harm

Editor’s Note: The following article contains disturbing details of abuse that may be difficult to read. Please proceed at your own discretion.

Kristin Hayter, better known as the musical artist Lingua Ignota, has accused Daughters frontman Alexis Marshall of “mental and emotional abuse and sexual abuse resulting in bodily harm.”

On her official Twitter account, Hayter posted an extensive statement detailing her relationship with Marshall, preceding it with a warning that it contains content related to “rape, sexual assault, suicide, self-harm, eating disorders [and] emotional abuse.”

In her statement, Hayter details an abusive relationship that lasted roughly two years, from July 2019 through June 2021. Her summarizing statement can be seen immediately below, but a much longer “comprehensive statement” is available in the attachment in the embedded Twitter post at the bottom of this page.

“Summarizing Statement:

I was in an abusive relationship with Alexis Marshall from July 2019 through June 2021. I endured mental and emotional abuse and sexual abuse resulting in bodily harm. Alexis’ addiction to one-sided sex effected me in extreme ways. I was subjected to multiple sexual assaults/rapes where I was fully penetrated while sleeping without my consent, after I explicitly stated this was *not ok with me.* Alexis obtained consent through deception, manipulation, and coercion. Alexis used me for sexual gratification in situations where I was deeply uncomfortable but consented because I was terrified he would cheat on me or get upset if I didn’t do what he wanted. In one incident of objectifying, violent sex, Alexis caused a severe injury to my spine and did not stop when I told him I was hurt. This injury resulted in debilitating pain and physical incapacitation for months. I needed surgery to treat this injury, a massive lumbar disc herniation that created an emergency condition called Cauda Equina Syndrome, which threatened permanent loss of bladder and bowel function. Alexis continued to require constant sexual attention even though I was severely injured. I needed his support for the surgery but Alexis abandoned me 24 hours before my procedure. Alexis cheated on me emotionally and physically throughout our relationship and triangulated me with other sexual partners as a way to confuse, humiliate, and destabilize me. He always denied his behavior, and gaslit me when confronted with irrefutable proof.