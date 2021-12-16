Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Killer Mike and Method Man Assist Lord of the Rings Cast with 20th Anniversary Rap on Colbert: Watch

Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Hugo Weaving reunite on The Late Show

lord of the rings cast rap 20th anniversary stephen colbert killer mike method man
Lord of the Rings cast on Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 16, 2021 | 11:11am ET

    Last night, Stephen Colbert expressed his dismay for the lack of fanfare over 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings as compared to that of Harry Potter — the latter of which is getting a special on HBO Max. To right that wrong, The Late Show host and his bandleader, Jon Batiste, put together a rap video paying homage to the fantasy series with the assistance of the Lord of the Rings cast and a few rappers you may have heard of: Killer Mike and Method Man.

    Harry Potter is fine, but it’s no Lord of the Rings. Dumbledore couldn’t take a Balrog. [He] was killed by a high school chemistry teacher!” Colbert said while introducing the segment. “Peter Jackson’s towering achievement deserves the same kind of treatment because, if you ask me, there is no better film series. Lord of the Rings is, without a doubt, the greatest trilogy in movie history. And I know I may have said that many times before, but I have never — not once — rapped it.”

    And with that, Colbert played his “#1 Trilly” video in which he larped as a rapper, donning a puffy winter coat and matching white fuzzy bucket hat. The nerdy raps were passable, (“Worldwide gross of almost three billy/ 16 times what they made off Free Willy“) but what made the segment fun was that it served as Colbert’s own cast reunion.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Taking part in the clip were movie stars Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), and Hugo Weaving (Elrond). The latter actor even rapped in Elvish.

    Anna Kendrick randomly shows up after Astin disses Pitch Perfect, before Method Man and Killer Mike name-drop other lesser movie franchises like Toy Story, Back to the FutureIndiana Jones, Batman, and Twilight. Watch the video below.

    Next year, Ringers can look forward to Amazon’s long-delayed Lord of the Rings TV series, which is set to premiere on September 2nd on Prime Video. There is also an anime movie titled The War of the Rohirrim in the works.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dave gahan covers cat powers metal heart corden late late show james soulsavers watch stream

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover Cat Power's "Metal Heart" on Corden: Watch

December 14, 2021

Billie Eilish SNL

Billie Eilish Confirms Her Rock Star Status with SNL Performance of "Happier Than Ever": Watch

December 12, 2021

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson with Cover of Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me" on Fallon: Watch

December 10, 2021

Wet Leg Chaise Longue Late Night with Seth Meyers performance Watch

Wet Leg Make US TV Debut by Performing "Chaise Longue" on Seth Meyers: Watch

December 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Killer Mike and Method Man Assist Lord of the Rings Cast with 20th Anniversary Rap on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale