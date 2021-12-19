Live from New York, it’s…a Louis C.K. commercial? On Saturday night, the disgraced comedian ran an ad for his latest comedy special during Saturday Night Live, sending social media into a flurry.

“So Louis CK has a new special out, ‘Sorry,’ that he is selling online. An ad ran during SNL,” one person tweeted. “For those who forgot, Louis CK sexually assaulted a series of women comedians, then went right back to work and no one blinked.”

Another wrote during the show: “By far the most memorable part of this SNL will be the insanity of seeing a national Louis CK commercial in the year of our Lord Two Thousand Twenty One,” while writer Andy Herrera pointed out the irony in the ad running prior to a re-airing of SNL‘s classic Dick in a Box digital short. “Honestly of course Louis CK whips out a special as an unwelcome surprise,” added writer Bess Kalb.

Back in 2017, the one-time Louie star was hit with a series of sexual misconduct allegations from five different women. The story initially ran in the New York Times, and C.K. eventually admitted in a statement that the allegations were true — but backtracked by claiming he thought it was OK because he “never showed a woman [his] d–k without asking first.”

Louis C.K.’s 2020 comedy special, Sincerely Louis C.K., recently received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. The comedian has spent the past year on a US stand-up comedy tour with additional international dates set for 2022.

Meanwhile, SNL pulled off its final show of the year with a limited cast and crew due to the current Omicron spike, with Charli XCX canceling her stint as the episode’s musical guest entirely.

