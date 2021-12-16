Menu
M83 to Reissue Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming, Share Video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea”: Watch

The classic double album turned 10 in October

M83, photo by Anouck Bertin
December 16, 2021 | 11:00am ET

    M83’s classic double album Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming just passed its 10th anniversary, and the band is feeling celebratory. Today the French electronic group announced a vinyl reissue of the record, and shared a new music video for the track “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea.”

    “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea” serves as prequel to the music video trilogy of “Midnight City,” “Reunion,” and “Wait” that M83 released back in the day. In those videos, a group of supernatural children run from a group of authorities attempting to study their powers. The new clip, directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, provides an origin story for one of the children. Barbin and Doubiago explained of the video:

    “This story takes place 10 years earlier in order to highlight the first moment one of these children uses their supernatural gifts. On the way to the hospital and moments before his birth, the child’s parents are victims of a horrible car accident. The unborn child is forced to use his powers to save them from within the womb. The idea was to show the literal birth of a superhero. We wanted to place this story in a realistic and universal setting. We think that the panic created by this magnificent moment speaks to everyone. We also wanted to pay homage to the mothers who are too often absent from the mythology of superheroes. And finally, to go beyond the codes of the genre to carry a symbolic message of hope where future generations would come to save us from a dark fate.”

    This addition to the Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming Cinematic Universe comes with the news that the record is getting the reissue treatment. The transparent orange vinyl comes with brand new artwork by Anouck Bertin, the artist behind the original cover. In keeping with the passage of time, the updated cover sees stars Kimona and Cormac return for a new photo in the same (albeit redecorated) bedroom. The reissue arrives April 15th, and pre-orders are available now

    Related Video

    Consequence named Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming one of the best albums of the 2010s, and selected lead single “Midnight City” one of its best songs. Revisit our 10th anniversary retrospective on the album here. The band last released the ambient album DSVII in 2019.

    Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming 10th Anniversary Reissue Artwork:

    m83 hurry up we're dreaming resissue artwork

    Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Intro
    02. Midnight City
    03. Reunion
    04. Where The Boats Go
    05. Wait
    Side B
    01. Raconte-Moi Une Histoire
    02. Train To Pluton
    03. Claudia Lewis
    04. This Bright Flash
    05. When Will You Come Home?
    06. Soon, My Friend
    Side C
    01. My Tears Are Becoming A Sea
    02. New Map
    03. OK Pal
    04. Another Wave From You
    05. Splendor
    Side D
    01. Year One, One UFO
    02. Fountains
    03. Steve McQueen
    04. Echoes of Mine
    05. Klaus I Love You
    06. Outro

