Mac DeMarco Covers “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”: Stream

Mac DeMarco is back with a new addition to his Christmas covers cannon. This year, he’s taken on the 1943 classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Written by Kim Gannon and Walter Kent, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was originally recorded by Bing Crosby, centering around Crosby’s slow crooning and a swell of lush strings. In DeMarco’s chilled-out version, the singer’s go-to piano adds a jazzy touch to the standard, and a bent-note guitar solo makes the song sound like a DeMarco original.

In the accompanying music video, an anthropomorphic inflatable tree traverses the streets before setting up shop in a Christmas tree farm. Check out the video below.

DeMarco has been covering Christmas songs for some time now, and they somehow always manage to stand out among the junk. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” follows his hazy 2020 cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while in 2019, he offered a quirky rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

As for DeMarco originals, last year the artist starred in a Crowded House music video and teamed up with Benny Sings for the song “Rolled Up.” He also shared a new track called “Fooled by Love,” which followed 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy.