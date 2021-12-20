Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mac DeMarco Covers “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”: Stream

An inflatable Christmas tree looks for a home among real pines in the cover's music video

mac demarco i'll be home for christmas cover bing crosby stream
Mac DeMarco, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 20, 2021 | 1:04pm ET

    Mac DeMarco is back with a new addition to his Christmas covers cannon. This year, he’s taken on the 1943 classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

    Written by Kim Gannon and Walter Kent, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was originally recorded by Bing Crosby, centering around Crosby’s slow crooning and a swell of lush strings. In DeMarco’s chilled-out version, the singer’s go-to piano adds a jazzy touch to the standard, and a bent-note guitar solo makes the song sound like a DeMarco original.

    In the accompanying music video, an anthropomorphic inflatable tree traverses the streets before setting up shop in a Christmas tree farm. Check out the video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    DeMarco has been covering Christmas songs for some time now, and they somehow always manage to stand out among the junk. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” follows his hazy 2020 cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while in 2019, he offered a quirky rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

    As for DeMarco originals, last year the artist starred in a Crowded House music video and teamed up with Benny Sings for the song “Rolled Up.” He also shared a new track called “Fooled by Love,” which followed 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rza flatbush zombies quentin tarantino single stream

RZA and Flatbush Zombies Drop New Song "Quentin Tarantino": Stream

December 17, 2021

tnght brick figures new single stream

TNGHT Unveil New Single "Brick Figures": Stream

December 17, 2021

fka twigs the weeknd tears in the club single stream

FKA twigs and The Weeknd Drop Collaborative Single "Tears in the Club": Stream

December 16, 2021

M83 to Reissue Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, Share Video for "My Tears Are Becoming A Sea": Watch

December 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mac DeMarco Covers "I'll Be Home for Christmas": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale