Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

MacGruber Is Humanity’s Last Hope in New TV Series Trailer: Watch

Eight-episode revival premieres December 16th on Peacock

macgruber tv series peacock official trailer
MacGruber (Peacock)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 6, 2021 | 12:31pm ET

    Peacock’s revival of MacGruber debuts in less than two weeks, and today the streamer has unveiled the official trailer. In the clip, Will Forte’s titular character is tasked with taking on a former foe in order to save the world from forces of evil.

    Having been imprisoned for the past 10 years, MacGruber is offered the option to serve out the rest of his life sentence or be granted a release in order to save the president’s kidnapped daughter. Agreeing to take on the suicide mission, he reunites his team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) in order to face an old foe.

    “After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released,” reads the official logline. “His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Based on the original recurring Saturday Night Live sketch parodying the ’80s action series MacGyver and 2010 MacGruber movie, the eight-episode series also stars Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy.

    Forte serves as the TV series’ executive producer, co-showrunner, and co-writer alongside John Solomon and The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone.

    Ahead of its premiere on December 16th, watch the MacGruber trailer below.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

shang-chi sequel movie disney+ series Destin Daniel Cretton director marvel mcu

Marvel Greenlights Shang-Chi Sequel

December 6, 2021

travis scott files to dismiss astroworld lawsuits

Travis Scott Begins Effort to Dismiss Astroworld Lawsuits: Report

December 6, 2021

Drake Grammys

Drake Withdraws Name as Grammy Nominee

December 6, 2021

bts extended period of rest break bangtan boys k-pop bighit music big hit

BTS Announce "Extended Period of Rest," Tease "New Album"

December 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

MacGruber Is Humanity's Last Hope in New TV Series Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale