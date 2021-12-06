MacGruber Is Humanity’s Last Hope in New TV Series Trailer: Watch

Peacock’s revival of MacGruber debuts in less than two weeks, and today the streamer has unveiled the official trailer. In the clip, Will Forte’s titular character is tasked with taking on a former foe in order to save the world from forces of evil.

Having been imprisoned for the past 10 years, MacGruber is offered the option to serve out the rest of his life sentence or be granted a release in order to save the president’s kidnapped daughter. Agreeing to take on the suicide mission, he reunites his team of Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) in order to face an old foe.

“After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released,” reads the official logline. “His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Based on the original recurring Saturday Night Live sketch parodying the ’80s action series MacGyver and 2010 MacGruber movie, the eight-episode series also stars Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy.

Forte serves as the TV series’ executive producer, co-showrunner, and co-writer alongside John Solomon and The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone.

Ahead of its premiere on December 16th, watch the MacGruber trailer below.

Advertisement