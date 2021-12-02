Mad Cool Festival Completes Bonkers 2022 Lineup with Addition of Jack White

Mad Cool Festival’s 2022 lineup was already absolutely stacked even before last month’s additions of Florence and the Machine, Queens of the Stone Age, HAIM, and Flume. Now, the Madrid festival has added another major headliner to the bill: Jack White.

White is set to close out the final night of Mad Cool on Sunday, July 10th. He joins a stable of big-name headliners that include Metallica, The Killers, Muse, the aforementioned Florence and the Machine and Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons, Faith No More, Twenty One Pilots, and Placebo.

To complete the 2022 lineup, Mad Cool has also added Stormzy, Modest Mouse, Two Door Cinema Club, Mura Masa, Local Natives, and London Grammar.

The rest of the poster features names like Pixies, Deftones, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, CHVRCHES, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Foals, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Animal Collective, Arlo Parks, MØ, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, beabadoobee, Black Pumas, Tinashe, Sigrid, Sylvan Esso, Editors, Yves Tumor, Princess Nokia, Four Tet, Floating Points, Gangs of Youth, Sam Fender, The Struts, Seasick Steve, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Thrice, Reignwolf, The Regrettes, Cherry Glazerr, Chubby & The Gang, Marika Hackman, Bartees Strange, Peggy Gou, Highly Suspect, Brutus, Nothing But Thieves, and Sherlocks, among others.

Mad Cool Festival goes down July 6th-10th, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website or Ticketmaster. Additionally, all tickets purchased for the 2020 & 2021 editions are valid for Mad Cool 2022.

Editor’s Note: Consequence is the US media partner of Mad Cool Festival.

