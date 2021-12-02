Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mad Cool Festival Completes Bonkers 2022 Lineup with Addition of Jack White

White joins a stacked bill that already included Metallica, The Killers, Florence and the Machine, Muse, and many more

Jack White Mad Cool Festival
Jack White, photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 2, 2021 | 11:47am ET

    Mad Cool Festival’s 2022 lineup was already absolutely stacked even before last month’s additions of Florence and the Machine, Queens of the Stone Age, HAIM, and Flume. Now, the Madrid festival has added another major headliner to the bill: Jack White.

    White is set to close out the final night of Mad Cool on Sunday, July 10th. He joins a stable of big-name headliners that include Metallica, The Killers, Muse, the aforementioned Florence and the Machine and Queens of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons, Faith No More, Twenty One Pilots, and Placebo.

    To complete the 2022 lineup, Mad Cool has also added Stormzy, Modest Mouse, Two Door Cinema Club, Mura Masa, Local Natives, and London Grammar.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The rest of the poster features names like Pixies, Deftones, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, CHVRCHES, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Foals, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Animal Collective, Arlo Parks, MØ, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, beabadoobee, Black Pumas, Tinashe, Sigrid, Sylvan Esso, Editors, Yves Tumor, Princess Nokia, Four Tet, Floating Points, Gangs of Youth, Sam Fender, The Struts, Seasick Steve, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Thrice, Reignwolf, The Regrettes, Cherry Glazerr, Chubby & The Gang, Marika Hackman, Bartees Strange, Peggy Gou, Highly Suspect, Brutus, Nothing But Thieves, and Sherlocks, among others.

    Mad Cool Festival goes down July 6th-10th, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website or Ticketmaster. Additionally, all tickets purchased for the 2020 & 2021 editions are valid for Mad Cool 2022.

    Editor’s Note: Consequence is the US media partner of Mad Cool Festival.

    Mad Cool Festival 2022 lineup updated

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jack White 2022

Jack White to Headline 2022 High Water Festival

November 30, 2021

Fernando Rodriguez Imagine Music Festival

Five Georgia Police Officers Indicted for Murder of Atlanta Festivalgoer

November 22, 2021

oblivion access 2022 lineup

Oblivion Access 2022 Lineup: Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Converge, and More

November 18, 2021

Welcome to Rockville 2022 featured

Welcome to Rockville 2022 Headliners: Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS, and Korn

November 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mad Cool Festival Completes Bonkers 2022 Lineup with Addition of Jack White

Menu Shop Search Sale