Madame Tussauds’ Rihanna Wax Figure Apparently Made by Someone Who’s Never Seen Rihanna

Is that Lily Allen?

Rihanna’s Madame Tussauds wax figure, photo via @FentyHeadlines
December 22, 2021 | 9:51am ET

    The famed wax museum franchise Madame Tussauds is no stranger to controversy, from the badly botched Beyoncé, through the Michael Jackson dispute, to the figure of Donald Trump, which didn’t have any problems except that people kept punching it. Add Rihanna to that list of infamous waxworks; the Berlin branch of Madame Tussauds is displaying a holly jolly Rihanna figure, but its likeness to the singer isn’t naughty or nice so much as utterly perplexing.

    Madame Tussauds first unveiled Rihanna’s wax figure back in 2011, and it sported her then-go-to short red hair. But the museum updates its figures from time to time and, in keeping with the holiday spirit, it gave the superstar a Christmas makeover. Faux Rihanna — who, first of all, does not look Black — sports a skimpy Santa suit and pearls with some truly terrible bangs. Her facial features are also completely different — again, this is not a Black woman. At least they got the tattoos right.

    Rihanna may not be releasing an album any time soon, but she’s still stayed busy. Back in August, thanks to her Fenty fashion-beauty empire, the singer-turned business mogul officially reached billionaire status. Plus, in November, she was named National Hero of Barbados by the country’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley for her philanthropy efforts.

