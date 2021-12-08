Marilyn Manson Allegedly Threatened to Assault Evan Rachel Wood’s Son: Report

Editor’s Note: The following article contains disturbing information and language that may be upsetting. Please read at your own discretion.

New court documents obtained by The Daily Mail reveal that Evan Rachel Wood feared that Marilyn Manson would assault the 8-year-old son she shares with actor Jamie Bell.

The revelation came about in paperwork related to a custody battle between Wood and Bell, in which Wood explained that she moved to Tennessee from Los Angeles out of fear for both herself and her son. In the documents, filed this past spring, she refers to Manson repeatedly as the “alleged offender.” The Daily Mail reports that Wood even claimed that Manson threatened to “f**k” her son, adding, “I took his threat seriously, then and now.”

“I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender,” Wood stated in the documents. “I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.”

The actress also claimed that she was receiving death threats from Manson fanatics after naming her former fiancé as her abuser in February, which then led to a flurry of assault allegations by several other women against the singer over the ensuing months.

“I cannot stress enough that it is not just the alleged offender, as one person, who presents a risk to our safety,’ insisted Wood in the court papers. “It is the combination of the alleged offender and his network of fanatics, who, like him, are also extreme Satanists, pedophiles and Nazis. … The alleged offender’s network of followers helped him kidnap, abuse, and ritualistically torture people which included binding, whipping, cutting, rape and forcing people to drink blood.”