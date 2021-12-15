Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mark Lanegan on His New Book Devil in a Coma and His Near-Death Experience With COVID

“Whatever I had, it attacks places where there was trauma in the body previous times”

Mark Lanegan interview 2021
Mark Lanegan, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 15, 2021 | 11:08am ET

    One of rock’s great voices was nearly silenced earlier this year, when Mark Lanegan endured a horrific battle with COVID — which left him in a three-week coma and temporarily deaf. The singer’s agonizing journey is documented in his brand-new book, Devil in a Coma.

    Lanegan is the former frontman of Screaming Trees and an erstwhile member of Queens of the Stone Age. While he mostly records with his solo band these days, he sometimes ventures out for cool collaborations like his recent Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe project with The Icarus Line’s Joe Cardamone.

    Intense reading from beginning to end, Devil in a Coma also inserts bits of Lanegan’s poetry between his recollections. The vocalist/poet/author spoke with Heavy Consequence from his home in Ireland (where he’s been living for over a year) shortly before the release of Devil in a Coma, which just arrived in the UK via the publisher White Rabbit.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Not only did Lanegan discuss the book, he also shared his thoughts on the vaccine, past musical projects, and future plans. Read our interview with Mark Lanegan below, and pick up the book Devil in a Coma here.

    On how he is currently doing health-wise

    A million times better — I finally turned the corner. But it took a really long time. It was crazy. There’s some residuals. Whatever I had, it attacks places where there was trauma in the body previous times. And I had a number of accidents over the course of my life. I have a chronically f**ked up knee which still gives me some pain. That was one of the strange things about the thing — it went for any place where you were injured or had something happen before.

    On losing his hearing for a spell

    That was from the virus. I just woke up one day totally deaf. It came back after I came out of the coma.

    On his stance on the vaccine

    Advertisement

    I couldn’t get it quick enough after I got out of the hospital. Anything that would potentially prevent this from happening, I’m all for it. I previously said I’d be the last one to get it and I’d wait and see how it treated everybody else. I was a bit weary of it — like a lot of people. But a hardcore kick to the balls like I got changed my attitude on it.

    On getting COVID just as the vaccine was being made available to public

    Y’know, I probably wouldn’t have gotten it — even if it was available beforehand. Like I said, I was one of those knuckleheads who was weary of it. But I learned my lesson. I’ll be the first one to get a booster shot when it’s available [in Ireland].

    On when he decided to write Devil in a Coma

    I started writing it when I was in the hospital — on my phone. Really, just from sheer boredom and trying to get my head squared away after three weeks in a coma. It takes a while to get your focus and thoughts the way they were previously.

    On whether he’s back creating new music

    Advertisement

    I’m working with somebody, but I usually don’t like to talk about that shit until it’s done, because I’ve made mistakes about talking about shit that didn’t come to fruition.

    On his time with Queens of the Stone Age

    I loved it. A great band — still is. Josh [Homme] is one of my closest friends, and the other guys were totally cool.

    On his time with Screaming Trees

    It’s kind of like looking back at grade school. I definitely have fond memories and it’s really how I learned to sing — through trial and error, with those guys.

    Advertisement

    On whether he thinks the early ’90s grunge and alternative explosion was the last great movement within rock music

    No, I don’t. It’s still hard for me to look at it as a movement. I think that’s something that’s created by the outside world — not by the guys that were really doing it. It’s not something that was contrived or cooked up around the campfire somewhere. It just happened organically. It’s hard for me to comment, because there’s always great new music and there probably always will be — as long as the sun keeps shining.

    On whether fellow Seattle-area acts like Soundgarden and Alice in Chains should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    I personally don’t think a lot of the Hall of Fame. I think it’s a financial thing. If it was really about true innovators and great bands, [L.A. punk band] The Gun Club would be in there, Roky Erickson would have been in there before he passed away. It is what it is. It’s B.S., in my opinion.

    On how living in Ireland compares to living in the US

    Advertisement

    Where I’m at, it’s largely rural. It’s like horse country. That’s kind of where I grew up, in North Carolina for a period of time, in a similar kind of environment. Physically, it’s really beautiful — much like a lot of places in the US. And people are people wherever you go.

    On what his typical day is like now

    I spend my time writing and working on music. Dabble with some drawing. Hang out with my wife.

    On his future plans

    I’ve got a [different] book coming out sometime next year. It’s another book of poetry, with Wes Eisold of Cold Cave fame. We did one a couple of years ago [Plague Poems]. And I plan on making music.

    Advertisement

    Devil in a Coma book cover:

    Mark Lanegan Devil in a Coma

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

turnstile heavy band of the year interview

Heavy Band of the Year Turnstile Refused to Play By the Rules, Proved Rock's Not Dead in 2021

December 15, 2021

MacGruber Jorma Taccone Interview

MacGruber's Jorma Taccone and John Solomon on the Influence of Walker, Texas Ranger and Who Ruined Takes on Set

December 13, 2021

The Alchemist Producer Of The Year

2021 Producer of the Year The Alchemist Was a Chameleon at Every Turn

December 10, 2021

aaron bryce dessner composers of the year

Composers of the Year Aaron and Bryce Dessner’s Collaborative Nature Reached New Heights in 2021

December 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mark Lanegan on His New Book Devil in a Coma and His Near-Death Experience With COVID

Menu Shop Search Sale