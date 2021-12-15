Moshing with Mastodon: Brann Dailor Joins The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Everybody has a story about being in the pit when things got a little scary, and Brann Dailor of the recently Grammy-nominated Mastodon tells Barry and Lord Taco about his experience on the latest edition of The What Podcast on the Consequence Network. He also shares some stories from that band’s experience filming their Game of Thrones cameos.

Also on this episode, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco also talk about the latest festival news, plus we have more music from Midist.

Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.