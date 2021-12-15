Menu
Moshing with Mastodon: Brann Dailor Joins The What Podcast

Mastodon's drummer discusses his wildest mosh pit moments

the what podcast mastodon
Mastodon, photo by Clay Patrick McBride
Consequence Staff
December 15, 2021 | 2:13pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Everybody has a story about being in the pit when things got a little scary, and Brann Dailor of the recently Grammy-nominated Mastodon tells Barry and Lord Taco about his experience on the latest edition of The What Podcast on the Consequence Network. He also shares some stories from that band’s experience filming their Game of Thrones cameos.

    Also on this episode, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco also talk about the latest festival news, plus we have more music from Midist.

    Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

the what war on drugs photo by Bliss Braoudakis podcast

The War on Drugs Perform Four Songs from I Don't Live Here Anymore on The What Podcast

December 1, 2021

the what podcast astroworld bonnaroo 2022 predictions dune

The What Podcast on the Aftermath of Astroworld

November 17, 2021

the what podcast durand jones interview

Soul Singer Durand Jones Joins The What Podcast

November 10, 2021

the what podcast duran jones and the indications aaron frazer

Aaron Frazer of Durand Jones and The Indications joins The What Podcast

October 27, 2021

Consequence
