Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Keanu Reeves and The Matrix Resurrections Producer Say There’s No Sequel Planned

The Matrix star and James McTeigue sought to put any speculation to rest

matrix resurrections no sequel keanu reeves
The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
December 28, 2021 | 6:02pm ET

    The Matrix Resurrections just debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last week, but fans have already been anticipating a sequel due to the open-ended nature of the final moments. In separate interviews, however, both Keanu Reeves and producer James McTeigue sought to put any speculation to rest.

    During an appearance on the Empire podcast, Reeves said he didn’t think director Lana Wachowski was interested in doing another Matrix movie. “If I had to cast a ballot — no, not a ballot, a vote — I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix,” he said.

    When co-star Carrie-Anne Moss pointed out that they once thought the same thing about Resurrections, Reeves added, “I’m there if it’s there… If she invites me again, I’m in.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    McTeigue was more direct in his recent interview with Collider. “At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen,” he explained. “We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy.”

    However, he conceded the ending left an opportunity to continue the franchise: “The film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.”

    Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained
     Editor's Pick
    The Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained: How Exactly Did Neo and Trinity Return to Do Kung Fu?

    As with every other movie franchise, the likelihood of a sequel is highly dependent on box office success. As of December 26th, Matrix Resurrections has pulled in $22.5 million domestically amid formidable competition from the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sing 2. Those numbers were undoubtedly impacted by its availability on HBO Max (not to mention a pandemic), but it wasn’t a runaway hit.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Denzel Washington Best Roles

Denzel Washington's 10 Best Roles

December 28, 2021

Timothee Chalamet Best Roles

Timothée Chalamet's 10 Most Iconic Roles (So Far)

December 27, 2021

Robert Pattinson as Batman

New Trailer for The Batman Offers Most Extensive Preview Yet of Upcoming Comic Epic: Watch

December 27, 2021

Jean-Marc Vallée

R.I.P. Jean-Marc Vallée, Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies Director Dead at 58

December 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Keanu Reeves and The Matrix Resurrections Producer Say There's No Sequel Planned

Menu Shop Search Sale