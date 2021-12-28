Keanu Reeves and The Matrix Resurrections Producer Say There’s No Sequel Planned

The Matrix Resurrections just debuted in theaters and on HBO Max last week, but fans have already been anticipating a sequel due to the open-ended nature of the final moments. In separate interviews, however, both Keanu Reeves and producer James McTeigue sought to put any speculation to rest.

During an appearance on the Empire podcast, Reeves said he didn’t think director Lana Wachowski was interested in doing another Matrix movie. “If I had to cast a ballot — no, not a ballot, a vote — I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix,” he said.

When co-star Carrie-Anne Moss pointed out that they once thought the same thing about Resurrections, Reeves added, “I’m there if it’s there… If she invites me again, I’m in.”

McTeigue was more direct in his recent interview with Collider. “At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen,” he explained. “We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy.”

However, he conceded the ending left an opportunity to continue the franchise: “The film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.”

As with every other movie franchise, the likelihood of a sequel is highly dependent on box office success. As of December 26th, Matrix Resurrections has pulled in $22.5 million domestically amid formidable competition from the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sing 2. Those numbers were undoubtedly impacted by its availability on HBO Max (not to mention a pandemic), but it wasn’t a runaway hit.

