Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

High on Fire’s Matt Pike Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares “Alien Slut Mum”: Stream

Pike vs. The Automaton arrives February 18th

Matt Pike (courtesy of Indoor Recess)
Advertisement
Advertisement
December 15, 2021 | 11:53am ET

    Matt Pike, of High on Fire and Sleep, has announced his debut solo album, Pike vs. The Automaton. Ahead of the February 18th release date, the singer-guitarist shared the video for lead single “Alien Slut Mum.”

    Pike recorded the LP amidst the pandemic — out of creative necessity — with drummer Jon Reid alongside veteran producer Billy Anderson, responsible for High on Fire’s Surrounded by Thieves and Sleep’s Holy Mountain.

    Regarding the bizarrely titled “Alien Slut Mum,” Pike only had this to say: “Four friends enter the woods, for a getaway, little did they know they would never return! Dogmen, Sasquach, Reptilians, or alien slut mum?!?! Where have they gone??”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for the music, fans of both High on Fire and Sleep will relish the blend of familiar styles. In his own words, Pike describes the LP as “a psychedelic rock record that Sleep and High on Fire fans would like.”

    “I definitely think it’s interesting; it has D-Beat punk, two-step,” he remarked via a press release. “It’s got everything and it still works together, it doesn’t sound odd. It’s just an off-the-wall psychedelic rock record.”

    In addition to Reid, Pike vs. The Automaton features guest appearances from Pike’s scenemates and musical colleagues: Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Alyssa Maucere-Pike (Lord Dying / Grigax), Chad “Chief” Hartgrave, , Steve McPeeks (West End Motel), Josh Greene (El Cerdo), Todd Burdette (Tragedy), and High on Fire’s Jeff Matz (on closer “Leaving the Wars of Woe”).

    Advertisement

    “I was just going bonkers during the pandemic,” Pike said of the album’s conception, mid-pandemic. “It was like really, truly miserable. And then all the riots here in Portland and all the political shit. I was trapped in my garage, which was the only place I could go and jam and do anything.”

    Matt Pike Head on a Pike exclusive
     Editor's Pick
    High on Fire’s Matt Pike Shares Exclusive Look at Upcoming Illustrated Lyrics Book

    He continued: “I was trapped in there ‘cause I couldn’t go jam with High on Fire, I couldn’t do this, I couldn’t do that, no one could fly. I was going crazy. My friend Jon Reid, who was the original drummer for Lord Dying, had moved to Portland and was babysitting my dog, Crom, and he was drumming for my wife’s band, so he had his drums already set up at my place. I finally said, ‘Dude, do you want to come over and just start jamming?’ So, I just started this thing with my friend Jon. I was like, Dude, f–k it. Let’s start a side band and we’ll just demo this and act like we’re starting it as teenagers, you know?”

    Pre-order Pike vs. The Automaton via MNRK. Watch the video for “Alien Slut Mum,” and see the LP artwork and tracklist below.

    Advertisement

    Pike vs. the Automaton Artwork:
    unnamed 92 High on Fires Matt Pike Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Alien Slut Mum: Stream

    Pike vs. the Automaton Tracklist:
    01. Abusive
    02. Throat Cobra
    03. Trapped in a Midcave
    04. Epoxia
    05. Land
    06. Alien Slut Mum
    07. Apollyon
    08. Acid Test Zone
    09. Latin American Geological Formation
    10. Leaving the Wars of Woe

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dr dre six new songs eminem snoop dogg anderson .paak bruno mars listen stream

Dr. Dre Drops Six New Songs Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes: Stream

December 15, 2021

pom pom squad nada surf popular matthew caws remake video cover

Pom Pom Squad Team with Nada Surf's Matthew Caw for Shot-for-Shot Remake of "Popular" Video: Watch

December 15, 2021

The Wiggles Cover Queen and Tame Impala on ReWiggled EP: Stream

December 15, 2021

georgia maq new song joe rogan stream

Georgia Maq Unveils New Song "Joe Rogan": Stream

December 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

High on Fire's Matt Pike Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares "Alien Slut Mum": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale